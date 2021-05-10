The Cleveland Cavaliers made history June 12, 2019, when they hired Lindsay Gottlieb, who became the first women’s collegiate head coach recruited to the NBA.
With four games left in the regular season, Gottlieb is leaving the Cavs and returning to the college ranks, ESPN reported May 10. Gottlieb has agreed to a six-year contract to become the women’s head coach at USC, according to ESPN.
Gottlieb leaves the NBA after an aggressive USC pursuit to bring her back to the Pac-12 Conference, including a massive upgrade in program salary and resources with hopes of restoring USC to the elite of women’s college basketball, ESPN reported.
Gottlieb coached the University of California, Berkeley, for eight years, before jumping to the NBA.
She was inducted into the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame of Northern California in 2016.