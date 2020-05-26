Junior Ally Persky of Washington University in St. Louis was named to the 2020 University Athletic Association Women’s Tennis Team.
Persky, who was a standout at Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights, is a three-time all-UAA selection. She compiled a 7-12 overall record while playing No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Bears in 2019-20.
In the fall, she advanced to the round of 16 in singles at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Central Region championship before falling to the No. 5 seed in three sets. Persky also teamed freshman Leslie Ligier in doubles and advanced to the round of 16.
Persky was ranked No. 16 in the ITA Central Region singles rankings, while sophomore Divya Sharma was No. 22.
The team finished with a 4-3 overall record and was ranked No. 19 in the Oracle/ITA Division III Rankings. The Bears won four of their last five matches, including a 6-3 victory over No. 30 Cal Teach on March 8.
Perksy, who was a Cleveland Jewish News-Buffalo Wild Wings Player of the Week, was a four-year letter winner and a part of a state championship doubles team in 2016 at Hathaway Brown after finishing runner-up the previous two seasons.