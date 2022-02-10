Shmuel Witkes had a double-double and Jonah Rosenblum scored 20 points for the Bulls in a 65-40 win over the Stallions in an Ultimate Basketball Experience adult league game Feb. 7 at Laurel School in Shaker Heights. Matt Bradford led the Stallions with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Scott Mahlburg and Max Peltz combined for 43 points as the Gators edged the Pigs in overtime, 80-78. Max Siegel led the Pigs with 18 points.
Arik Tieke’s scored 32 points and Josh Wieder’s had six assists as the Owls downed the Rans, 80-50. Yoram Kahn led the Rams with 12 points.
Results provided by league founder Joe Salamon.