Deni Avdija, the Israeli basketball sensation, was selected by the Washington Wizards with the No. 9 pick in the NBA Draft Nov. 18. He will be the third Israeli to play in the NBA and the highest Israeli drafted.
Avdija, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound, is 19 years old.
“It means a lot to me,” Avdija told ESPN. “Israel is a small country. It doesn’t provide as many NBA players. ... It’s amazing. I am super excited and ready to take my game to the next level. ... I’m going to make you proud. I’m going to work 100%.”
He was named the most valuable player in the 2018 version of the EuroLeague. He averaged 16 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists
Omri Casspi was selected No. 23 in the 2009 draft by the Sacramento Kings, making him the first Israeli to be taken in the first round of the NBA. Casspi, who has played for numerous teams, was with the Cavs from 2011 to 2013.
Gal Merkl signed a contract with the Dallas Mavericks in 2013.
The Cavs drafted Isaac Okoro, a 6-foot-6 small forward from Auburn University in Auburn, Ala., with the No. 5 selection.
Anthony Edwards was taken by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 1 pick.
This is a developing story.