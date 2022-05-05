Dr. Amy Acton has joined RAPID 5, a new nonprofit, as its director.
RAPID 5 is a new Columbus-based nonprofit whose goal is to create the largest interconnected park system in the country, according to its website.
Acton’s name is at the top of “the team” listings on its website May 5.
“There’s a lot of magic around this project and the aspirations of the people who came together,” Acton said in a news release. “We are so interdependent. Public health is about creating the community conditions in which all people can flourish and reach their full potential. This will lift up neighborhoods and improve everyone’s quality of life.”
Acton left her job as vice president of Human: Kind at the Columbus Foundation to consider a run for U.S. Senate following her high-profile position as Ohio’s director of health during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The listing reads as follows:
“Amy Acton, MD, MPH, is a physician and community leader who has spent over 30 years pursuing her passion for public health and wellness.
“Whether as director of the Ohio Department of Health during early days of the COVID pandemic or as vice president of Human:Kind at the Columbus Foundation, “Acton has worked to create community conditions that encourage people to flourish toward their full potential.
“Acton now carries her unique ability to inspire people to live their best lives as director of a new nonprofit being created to champion RAPID 5, a movement dedicated to connecting central Ohioans to nature and one another through the region’s five major waterways and the parks and trails along them.
“Acton’s widely acclaimed leadership and inspiring guidance was seen in daily news conferences as COVID exploded in the spring of 2020, earning her a Profile in COVID Courage Award from the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation in 2021. In 2022 she was named Woman of the Year for Ohio by USA Today for the significant impact she has had.”
A native of Youngstown, Acton received her master’s degree in public health from The Ohio State University in Columbus and her medical degree from Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine in Rootstown. She completed internships in pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City and at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and residency in preventive medicine at OSU.
Acton has taught in the OSU College of Medicine and Public Health and the Center for Injury Research and Policy at the Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. She previously directed Project L.O.V.E. in Columbus, an initiative of local hospitals to “love our kids, vaccinate early.” She also worked for the Columbus Foundation as a community research and grants management officer.
Acton lives in Bexley with her husband, Eric, who has coached and taught in Bexley City Schools since 1987.