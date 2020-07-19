Protesters demonstrated maskless in downtown Columbus July 18 as part of a "civil disobedience" rally against wearing masks as mandated in several Ohio counties, including Franklin.
Some protesters carried weapons at the protest outside the Ohio Statehouse. No arrests were reported. Streets were blocked off during the protest, local media reported.
Ohio hit a new daily record for COVID-19 cases the day prior with 1,679 new cases.
In an address July 15, Gov. Mike DeWine said, "Our way of life in Ohio is in danger,” and asked all Ohioans to wear masks in public, despite mandating it only for counties where case counts are especially high.
“I am asking you, wherever you live, to wear a mask when in public,” he said in the address. “Some may question the wisdom of masks, but as we said when I was a prosecutor, ‘The jury is back. The verdict is in.’ There is broad consensus in medical, health and business communities that masks are critical.”
Local media reported Black Lives Matter demonstrators also gathered July 18.