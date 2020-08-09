Some areas of the Mayerson Jewish Community Center in the Cincinnati suburb of Amberly Village were closed Aug. 8 after one of its members tested positive for COVID-19, the organization announced on Twitter.
“We have closed the Fitness Center, Group Ex, and Spinning classes until August 11 out of an abundance of caution. The pool, JCafe & J Play are open,” the JCC tweeted.
CDO Marc Fisher wrote in a letter to members: “We have been notified that a Member who utilizes the Fitness Center has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is no longer coming into the building, and is being treated.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we have closed the Fitness Center including Group Ex and Spinning classes until Tuesday, August 11, following the advice of the Hamilton County Public Health department.
“Tonight, a third-party cleaning service will be deep-cleaning and sanitizing the Fitness Center and other areas of the J. The pools, JCafe and J Play are open. We apologize for the inconvenience.
“Individuals who have had close contact with this person (prolonged contact within 6 feet) have also been notified, and are being asked to self-quarantine. With your safety and well- being foremost in our minds, we wanted to advise you of the situation. We will be monitoring the issue closely and will update you with relevant information as we hear more.
“In the meantime, please continue to observe good hygiene practices throughout the day, including washing your hands frequently. If you feel ill, please let us know and do not come to the building.
“We encourage you to contact your healthcare providers if you have any particular health-related concerns for yourselves or family members.
“We will continue to keep you apprised as this matter develops. If you have any questions regarding our policies and procedures please contact our Membership Office, Donnie Kalb, General Manager of Fitness Operations, or myself.”