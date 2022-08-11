Governor Mike DeWine praised the passage of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act, claiming it will be transformative for Ohio, according to a July 28 news release.

“This $52 billion investment to domestically produce semiconductor chips on American soil will strengthen our national security, help fuel economic growth and turn Ohio into a nationwide semiconductor powerhouse,” DeWine said in the release. “As Intel begins construction in Licking County to bring its most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities to our state, Ohio is on its way to becoming an indispensable player in the semiconductor industry.”

DeWine cited the recent supply-chain shortages as reasoning to end the nation’s reliance on foreign-made necessities. He said Ohio will gain thousands of jobs due to this decision.

“I applaud members of Congress, particularly all the members of the Ohio delegation, for their bipartisan support of the CHIPS for America Act and for their dedication to positioning Ohio to become our nation’s leader in semiconductor production,” he said in the release.