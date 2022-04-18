The list of charges has grown following indictments by a Franklin County grand jury against two former security guards who had previously worked at Columbus Torah Academy and other Jewish institutions in Central Ohio.
Thomas M. Develin, 24, and James Ronald Meade Jr., 26, also known as James Ricky Meade II, were both indicted April 8 in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas following their initial arrests and arraignments in Franklin County Municipal Court. Since that time, Develin has been placed under house arrest at his parents’ house after posting $200,000 in bonds April 13, while Meade awaits his April 22 arraignment.
Develin was arrested March 31, while Meade was arrested April 4.
Develin is now facing two counts of making terroristic threats and a single count of tampering with evidence, all three are third-degree felonies. In addition, he faces a single count of manufacturing or processing an explosive, dating to an incident that took place March 31. That is a second-degree felony. He also faces a single count of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony.
Develin pleaded not guilty to all five charges at his April 14 arraignment before Judge Andy D. Miller.
Under the terms of his bond agreement, he is to have no contact with any of the alleged victims or witnesses and is to stay 500 feet away from addresses listed in the indictment, he is undergo drug and alcohol screening, he is not to possess firearms, he is not to have internet access except as required for employment and he is not to enter or be within 500 feet of any religious facility, not to engage in any Anheuser-Busch group chats, no contact with any co-defendants, and he is to remain under house arrest at this parents’ home, surrender his passport and is not to own any explosive devices, according to a judge’s April 13 order.
Meade has not yet been arraigned on a single count of making a terroristic threat and tampering with evidence, the two charges he faces in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas following his indictment April 8.
The indictments show the threats took place from Dec. 16, 2021 to April 7, 2022 and that the evidence tampering took place March 28 and March 29.
Develin was initially arraigned at Franklin County Municipal Court following an investigation into cyberthreats on social media against the Columbus Jewish community by the Columbus Division of Police.