State Rep. Casey Weinstein tweeted “KILL. THE. BILL.” March 22, regarding House Bill 327, known as the divisive concepts bill, which would, as he puts it, enforce neutrality when it comes to the teaching of historical events – including slavery and the Holocaust.
The bill would force school districts and teachers to take a neutral position on all historical events, teaching all sides of every historical issue without showing favoritism to any particular perspective. In its 12th version, the bill is in the State and Local Committee of the Ohio House presently and has not yet been debated on the floor.
Weinstein, D- Hudson, said he hopes it won’t be.
“I am stunned by it and honestly scared,” Weinstein told the Cleveland Jewish News March 24. “This is right there with I think some of the most damaging legislation that I’ve seen. The chilling effect that it is already having on our classrooms, it’s a shocking level of big government censorship and historical revisionism and Holocaust denial.”
The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, R-Ashtabula, spoke to a News 5 Cleveland reporter about what she hopes the bill will do. In the interview, Arthur pointed out the value of students hearing different voices on a historical topic.
“You should talk about these atrocities that have happened in history, but you also do have an obligation to point out the value that each individual brings to the table,” she said in the interview.
Regarding the Holocaust, she said students might be introduced to the perspective of someone who was Polish, “or maybe you’re listening to it from the perspective of a Jewish person who has gone through the tragedies that took place. And maybe you listen to it from the perspective of a German soldier.”
She said, “What we do not want is for someone to come in and say, ‘Well, obviously the German government was right in saying that the Aryan race is superior to all other races, and therefore that they were acting rightly when they murdered hundreds of thousands of people for having a different color of skin.’”
Six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust, as well as millions of others targeted by German authorities.
Arthur issued a statement to News 5 following the airing of the piece.
In it, she wrote, in part, “I want to apologize for the unconscionable position that has been wrongfully attributed to me, a position that I personally find abhorrent. These views are not who I am or what I believe. Period. In fact, we introduced House Bill 327 to combat the very concept that any individual is inferior to another on the basis of such attributes as race, religion or national origin. … What began as a sincere effort to end state-sanctioned bullying and harassment has been turned on its head, with politicians and left-wing special interests advancing a false narrative to kill the bill and raise money. They’re trying to mischaracterize me the same way they mischaracterized the bill.”
James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, criticized both the bill and Arthur’s statements about it.
“Enacting the bill will further perpetuate racism, sexism and antisemitism at a time where that is the last thing that is needed in our schools and in our society,” Pasch told the CJN March 24. “Our children will be harmed by it. And most importantly, our children of color will be harmed by it.”
Pasch said certain points in history need to be told with a clear viewpoint.
“There are moments in our history where there are simply not two sides of a story and claiming that there is – is ignorant – it’s dangerous, and there’s no place for it in our school systems,” he said.
Pasch added that failing to teach about bias and discrimination is damaging.
“If we don’t prepare children, to brace for those experiences, it will be harmful to all of society,” he said.
Lee C. Shapiro, regional director of AJC Cleveland, made similar remarks in a March 24 email to the CJN.
“Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur’s comments regarding the Holocaust are deeply disturbing,” Shapiro wrote. “They show a complete lack of understanding of history, are ill-informed, and are precisely why Holocaust education is so important. The representative’s remarks were made in connection with House Bill 327,” she wrote. “AJC opposes passage of the bill, as written, which would ban the teaching of divisive content, whatever that might mean. Education will often be unsettling and divisive. To ban all divisive material is to undercut the very process of education. We do not believe that the legislature may never intervene in what is taught in schools. But such interventions should be rare, targeted and carefully drafted. House Bill 327 is none of these things. It should be defeated.”
Weinstein said he attended an Ohio Holocaust Commission meeting March 24 and was confronted by teachers who were already concerned about the teaching curriculum. As one of two Jewish elected members of the state legislature, Weinstein said he feels a responsibility to speak out against the bill.
“I wear an additional hat as an at-large representative for the Jewish people of Ohio,” he said.
State Rep. David Leland, D-Columbus, is the other Jewish representative for Ohio. Leland said he agrees with Weinstein that the bill should die.
“I think Rep. Arthur’s comments are the reason we don’t need the bill,” Leland told the CJN March 25. “Her comments were obviously off the mark and totally inappropriate.”
Leland was a history major at The Ohio State University, and he added, “I’m particularly concerned about any attempt to keep people from learning the real truth behind our heritage or the history of our country.”
He said imperfect histories must be taught.
“What we need to do is understand and learn from our mistakes,” Leland said. “Her lack of information in her comments prove that everybody in Ohio needs a stronger education on the history of our state and our nation or the world.”
Multiple attempts to reach Arthur for comment were unsuccessful.