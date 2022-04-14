Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order April 14 adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism and requiring all state agencies, departments, boards, and commissions, including all public colleges and universities to adopt it as well. By doing so, all of these entities are required to use that definition in reviewing, investigating, or deciding whether there has been a violation of any policy or regulation prohibiting discriminatory acts at such institutions.
DeWine cited the rising number of incidents of antisemitism in Ohio and throughout the country as the reason for the executive order.
The IHRA defines antisemitism as “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
Howie Beigelman, executive director of Ohio Jewish Communities, lauded the move.
“Governor Mike DeWine has repeatedly given his personal commitment to our community on combating hate, especially Jew-hatred, Beigelman said in a news release. “His issuance of today’s Executive Order defining antisemitism is the latest step. Together with his powerful letter to college and university presidents in December on making the campus safe for Jewish students, faculty, and staff, Ohio leads the way in facing this ancient hatred head-on. We are grateful for his leadership.”