Protesters, some armed, gathered at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus Jan. 17 for a demonstration that remained nonviolent and was met with heavy law enforcement, including the Ohio National Guard.
An estimated several dozen protesters began arriving around noon, local media reported. Signs displayed were seen on social media questioning the results of the presidential election – a theory vehemently rejected by state and federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court – asserting rights to own guns, promoting conspiracy theories as well as signs promoting peace. Counter-protesters were also present.
The crowd began to dissipate a couple hours later.
The city and state had prepared for potential large-scale violent protests in light of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 by a mob of angry supporters of President Donald Trump. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine closed the Statehouse and downtown Columbus state offices from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20 in anticipation of violent protests in and around Columbus. He also called the National Guard to back up the Ohio State Highway Patrol and to respond wherever needed in Ohio.