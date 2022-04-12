The decision by The Ohio State University in Columbus to continue employment for a professor who used antisemitic language in a class has received mixed reaction from members of the campus Jewish community and beyond.
Shaker Heights resident Becca Powers, vice president of Buckeyes for Israel at OSU, said she was disappointed that Jackie Buell, a professor in the school of health and rehabilitation sciences, has retained her job following an investigation into her use of the term “Jew down” several times during a lecture in October 2021.
Buell, who is listed as an assistant professor on the OSU website, continues to receive an annual salary of $92,163.41 through the college of medicine health sciences and rehabilitation sciences, according to Benjamin Johnson, senior director of media relations, media and public relations for OSU.
“Jackie Buell is a university employee,” Johnson wrote the Cleveland Jewish News April 8. “Her employment status has not changed, and her salary is available online.”
Powers said she hoped for a stronger response.
“It’s extremely unfortunate that the university did not dismiss this professor for the antisemitic remark,” Powers told the CJN April 8. “I’m profoundly disappointed that discrimination toward Jewish people is handled differently than discrimination at large. I think she talked about her ignorance about the term ‘Jew down.’ And if that’s the case, education needs to happen. I think (she) needs to be dismissed because discrimination is very unwelcome at Ohio State.” According to a March 21 letter from Carol Bradford, the dean of OSU’s college of medicine, Buell must continue to work on growing her “cultural competency and must demonstrate this growth to the college.”
In order to return to teaching in the fall, Buell, who has already been meeting with rabbis from the Schottenstein Chabad House, must also “have an educational discussion with a staff member from OIE (Office of Institutional Equity) regarding best practices around non-discrimination and harassment,” Bradford wrote.
“We are very glad that she’s not being fired,” Rabbi Levi Andrusier of Schottenstein Chabad House at OSU told the CJN April 8. “We are actually quite pleased that this unfortunate event is being turned into a learning moment and teaching moments. So, professor Buell is going to become more knowledgeable and more sensitive about Judaism and Jewish students and Jewish people. And so are we, as well. Everyone is going to be a bit more sensitive as this whole unfortunate incident is being turned into a teaching moment. And that’s a good thing.”
Levi said he invited Buell to attend dinner at Schottenstein Chabad House and that he met with her personally.
“We were sort of helping guide and counsel the situation,” he said.
Andrusier, along with Rabbi Zalman Deitsch and Sarah Deitsch, also of the Chabad House, met with OSU President Kristina Johnson April 11 to discuss the situation.
Andrusier said the meeting with Johnson and, was “comfortable” and “friendly” and he and the Deitschs came away satisfied with the way the school has handled the situation. Buell is welcome to return to Chabad House for additional interaction with Jewish students, he said.
Lee C. Shapiro, regional director of AJC Cleveland, told the CJN that she was pleased with the decision in an April 11 email.
“Ohio State should be commended for taking decisive action against professor Buell and making it clear that antisemitism in the classroom will not be tolerated,” Shapiro wrote. “All students deserve an inclusive and supportive environment to help them succeed. Just like professor Buell attempts to impart knowledge as an instructor, we hope she will also learn from her grievous error in judgment that words do matter.”
JewishColumbus President and CEO Joel Marcovitch had stronger words.
“We understand this serves as a final warning,” Marcovitch told the Columbus Jewish News April 8. “We hope that this is a stern warning to others who may use similar derogatory language, not just for the Jewish community, but for the general community.”