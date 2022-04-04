Rabbi Avraham Wolff and his wife, Chaya, recently helped their whole orphanage of over 80 children, plus another 150 mothers and children, escape to Berlin as the Russian invasion of Ukraine rages on.
The Wolffs operate Mispacha Orphanage in Odessa, Ukraine, which also has a senior home with 40 residents. The couple moved to Ukraine in the 1990s after growing up in Israel, and now operate several Chabad synagogues in the area. Chaya Wolff is the sister of Rabbi Zushe Greenberg of Solon Chabad.
Greenberg told the Cleveland Jewish News April 1 that his sister and brother-in-law took the women and children to Berlin in early March, and helped resettle them as guests of the German government with the assistance of Rabbi Yehudah Teichtal of the Jewish Community of Berlin.
“My sister and her husband arranged lodgings, food and took care of their needs,” Greenberg said. “They then left them in the care of their son and daughter-in-law, and went back to Odessa to prepare Passover for those left behind.”
While there, the children are continuing their routine of Zoom classes, while the Wolffs, Teichtal and their staffs work to open a school for the children, cook for them and take them to appointments.
In a Feb. 10 interview with the CJN, the Wolffs said they had no intention to leave their community.
“When the rebbe sends someone to a community, you don’t run away,” Chaya Wolff said. “You’re there forever, for life. We’ve lived in Odessa longer than we lived in Israel. We look at the nursing home and the babies, and there is nothing to talk about. (Leaving) has never crossed our minds.”
Greenberg also shared an update from his sister about what life has been like since their return to Odessa while they prepare for Passover and care for those who couldn’t evacuate. Currently, she and her husband are working to secure hotels or other places for community members to stay after the community seder as “no one can leave after the seder because of curfew in Odessa,” Chaya Wolff wrote.
“Another option would be to bring in the holiday two hours early, start the seder early for those who wish to celebrate but have to get back home,” she wrote. “We are distributing meals and seder plates for those who need to stay home. The whole thing.”
Chaya Wolff wrote they’re also deciding which kitchens to Kosher for Passover, all while cooking for their elderly residents of the senior home and community members in need.
“We are doing all of this with the background noise of sirens and explosions,” she wrote. “The quiet is a fragile kind of quiet. “We continue on. We continue to believe and hope and anticipate. And we appreciate the small miracles.”
Donations to support Mispacha Orphanage can be made at mishpachaorphanage.org.