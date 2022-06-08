Magen David Adom, Israel’s paramedic and Red Cross service, dedicated the Marcus National Blood Service Center in May in Ramla, Israel, to protect Israel’s strategic blood reserve from missile, chemical and biological attacks, such as earthquakes.
The dedication took place in the presence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, 500 VIPs and American donors, several from the Cleveland Jewish community.
“Being present for the dedication of the Marcus National Blood Services Center in Israel was an amazing experience,” said Barry Feldman, a Pepper Pike resident, member of the national board of American Friends of Magen David Adom, in a news release. “Touring the facility with the chief engineer, Moshe Noyovich, and understanding the intricacies of the buildout, gave me great pride to know that we have participated in a history-making state-of-the-art building to save lives in Israel for many generations – the highest action of tikkun olam.”
The center is named for Bernie Marcus, the founder of Home Depot, and his wife Billi, who donated the lead gift to the project. Several people named rooms in the building, sponsored essential equipment like freezers and cold rooms, while also contributing to the Cleveland Community Room, the main waiting and recovery room for blood donors.
The $135 million facility is the first of its kind in Ramla, featuring three subterranean floors shielded with extra-thick concrete walls, blast doors, airlocks, and a chemical and biological warfare air-filtration system that allows staff to continue working in the event of an attack. These floors will house blood bank laboratories, a transportation center and secure fleet parking where all new ambulances will be fully equipped, Cord Blood Inventory, a research and development molecular lab and a blood storage vault.
The three above-ground floors house the human milk bank, the blood donation center and its Cleveland Community Room, administrative offices, conference rooms and dining halls.
“I am so grateful for the generosity of the Cleveland Jewish community,” said Catherine Reed, CEO of AFMDA. “With threats from Iran and beyond, this new maximum-security facility will allow Israel’s national emergency medical service to preserve life – even under the most unthinkable circumstances – for decades to come.
Publisher’s Note: Barry Feldman is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.