Israel Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said there are signs that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 within six months or with the booster are also protected against the Omicron variant.
He made the comment on Tuesday after another two cases were identified, bringing the total to four cases in Israel.
“In the coming days we will have more accurate information about the efficacy of the vaccine against Omicron, but there is already room for optimism, and there are initial indications that those who are vaccinated with a vaccine still valid or with a booster will also be protected from this variant,” Horowitz said.
