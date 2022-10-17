Israeli President Isaac Herzog will travel to the U.S. next week, visiting Washington on Oct. 25 and 26 to meet with a range of interagency officials, according to a statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Herzog will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Oct. 26, "a visit that underscores the enduring partnership and friendship between the United States and Israel," the statement read.
Herzog and Biden "will consult on key issues, including regional and global challenges of mutual concern, opportunities to deepen Israel’s regional integration, and ways to advance equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and security for both Israelis and Palestinians," according to the statement.