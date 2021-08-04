Stories appearing in our World pages originate from aggregated news feeds obtained from various subscription news sources.
MIDEAST ISRAEL LEBANON

Israeli soldiers stand near artillery units deployed near the Lebanese border outside the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shemona, northern Israel, on September 1, 2019. 

 Photo by Basel Awidat/Flash90

Israeli artillery units shelled targets in Lebanon on Wednesday, after three rockets were fired at northern Israel from across the border, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Three launches were detected, but only two projectiles fell on the Israeli side of the border, with the remaining one landing in Lebanese territory, according to the IDF.

Sirens were triggered in Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Giladi and Tel Hai, the military said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, though Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency-response service reported that four people were being treated for stress.

