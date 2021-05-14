Israeli army says 3 rockets fired from Syria

Stories appearing in our World pages originate from aggregated news feeds obtained from various subscription news sources.
Israeli soldiers with armored vehicles

Israeli soldiers with armored vehicles gather in a staging ground near the border with Gaza Strip, southern Israel, May 14, 2021.

 Tsafrir Abayov

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has identified three rockets fired from Syria toward Israeli territory on Friday.

The military said in a statement that one of the rockets landed inside Syria in the evening hours. There was no immediate comment from Damascus.

The incident comes amid a violent escalation between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers this week that has been compounded by an eruption of ethnic clashes inside Israel as well.

Earlier, Israeli police said nine people were injured during violent unrest surrounding the arrest of a senior Islamist leader in northern Israel. That's a higher toll than media reports had earlier.

Four are reported to be in serious condition.

Police said on Friday that during the arrest of Kamal Khatib, officers encountered “violent resistance” from residents who blocked roads, burned objects, threw stones and “opened fire at officers.”

Israel’s public security minister, Amir Ohana, said police and Shin Bet agents made a series of “important arrests” of people responsible for inciting violence there in recent days, including Khatib, the deputy leader of the Northern Branch of the Islamist Movement in Israel.

The group was outlawed by Israel in 2015. Israeli media reported earlier in the evening that five people were injured in the town of Kafr Kanna.

