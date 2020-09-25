Eli Rozenberg, a 26-year-old American living in Israel, is the new owner of El Al airline.
Rozenberg purchased El Al on behalf of his father, New York businessman and Hatzolah paramedic Kenny (Naftali) Rozenberg, and has now purchased a controlling stake in the beleaguered company from Israel’s Government Companies Authority.
Eli Rozenberg holds the most amount of stock with 43% of the entity, making him the person with the most say in the company.
Rozenberg recently formed the Aviation Eagles Wings company in his bid to acquire El Al and appointed former U.S. envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt as his adviser.
Kenny Rozenberg is the founder and CEO of Centers Health Care – one of the largest post-acute health care continuum’s in the country. Kenny is also a trained Hatzolah paramedic and is often found responding to medical emergencies in the middle of the night. Additionally, he is one of the owners of Senior Care EMS, one of the largest private ambulance companies in New York City.
Multiple media reports say the purchase price was about $100 million.
Reprinted with permission of Yeshiva World News.