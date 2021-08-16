JERUSALEM — Israel says that more than 1 million people over the age of 50 have received a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Israel began offering the boosters to its older population two weeks ago, becoming the first country in the world using a western vaccine to do so.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday that more than half of the target population has now received a booster shot. He called it a “great achievement” and urged those who have not received the booster to do so as soon as possible. “That is the only way we can protect our health and livelihoods,” he said.
Israel was one of the world’s leaders in vaccinating its population early this year, using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. But it has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks spread largely by the delta variant.
Many of the cases have been in people who were already immunized, raising concerns that the vaccine becomes less effective over time. U.S. and European health officials have not recommended booster shots, and the World Health Organization has said it would be better to provide vaccines to poorer countries that have not yet inoculated their people.