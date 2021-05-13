Rockets launched from Lebanon toward Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — In another potential escalation, at least three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel, an attack that threatened to open a new front in the fighting.
Hamas sent a heavy barrage of rockets deep into Israel on Thursday and Israel responded with more airstrikes and shells and called up 9,000 more reservists. The conflict intensified despite mediation efforts by Egyptian negotiators who held in-person talks with both sides.
Previous fighting between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers, including a devastating 2014 war, was largely confined to the impoverished and blockaded Palestinian territory and Israeli communities on the frontier. But this round seems to be rippling farther and wider.
While some rocket attacks have reached the Tel Aviv area, mobs have rampaged through the streets, savagely beating people and torching cars. Flights have been canceled or diverted away from the country's main airport.
Seven people have been killed in Israel. Among them were a soldier killed by an anti-tank missile and a 6-year-old child hit in a rocket attack.
Since the rockets began Monday, three high-rise buildings that were said to house Hamas facilities were toppled.
Gaza's Health Ministry said the death toll has climbed to 87 Palestinians, including 18 children and eight women, with 530 people wounded. Islamic Jihad confirmed the deaths of seven, while Hamas has acknowledged 13 people have been killed, including a senior commander. Israel says the number dead is much higher.
Krauss reported from Jerusalem. Associated Press writers Samy Magdy in Cairo, Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Karin Laub in the West Bank and Ashraf Sweilam in al-Arish, Egypt, contributed.