144 pages, $18
Rabbi Daniel A. Roberts, rabbi emeritus of Temple Emanu El in Orange, aims to capture the heart and imagination of children in his book “Once Upon a Kingdom: Parable of Morals, Values and Kindness.”
He draws upon the stories he has shared with children throughout his 35-year career at Temple Emanu El. Each story in the book contains a life lesson intended to evoke discussion to lead children and their families in understanding right from wrong.
The book is illustrated by Peter Timarco and proceeds will benefit Temple Emanu El.