As I watched the opening ceremonies of the Summer Olympics, I saw the Israeli National Team march in proudly behind the Israeli flag. I caught a quick glimpse of Nate Fish, a coach for the Israeli baseball team and graduate of Shaker Heights High School. And I thought, “Boy, is this cool. A kid from Shaker Heights marching in as part of the Israeli Olympic Team, that has to be a first.” Then the cold sweat hit me; this was no first.
Forty-nine years ago, another graduate of Shaker Heights High School marched in with the Israeli Olympic Team. A strong weightlifter, who, after graduating from Columbia University in New York City with degrees as a lawyer and an MBA, made aliyah to Israel. He also decided to fulfill one of his other dreams before starting a law firm in Israel: to compete in the Olympics. He was close to making the U.S. Olympic Team earlier in his career; I believe he finished fourth at the U.S. Trials.
His name was David Berger.
Unfortunately, while he accomplished his dream of competing in the Olympics, he was one of 11 Israeli athletes first taken hostage and then murdered by Palestinian terrorists from the Black September terror cell in Munich’s Olympic Village and at the Munich Airport.
Today, the David Berger National Memorial, a monument honoring Berger and the 10 other athletes made by the late sculptor David Davis, stands at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood. Many of us drive by it and forget why it is there.
The Munich Games, after a short memorial service, went on. I have often wondered, what if the world hadn’t just said, “The games will go on,” but said, “This is not acceptable behavior. Terrorism is not the answer.” What if the world had said, “The games are not going to go on.” What if the United Nations had met to condemn terror and what if the world’s superpowers had stood together, in the middle of the Cold War and said, “This is not acceptable.” How many additional lives – from all countries – may have be saved? But the games and the world went on almost as if nothing happened.
I did not know David. I did work closely over the years with his late parents, Ben and Dorothy, and I got to know his spirit through them. His loss was a terrible tragedy for all, as was the loss of the other Israelis murdered that day.
If you are at or driving by the JCC, stop by and look at the statue. Remember a time when another Israeli Olympian from Shaker Heights went to the games. Perhaps next year, on Sept. 5, 2022 – the 50 anniversary –
the Cleveland community should pause to remember, reflect and celebrate the life of one of our own.
Now, 49 years later, perhaps the best memorial for the 1972 Olympic Team is the fact that Israel has sent its largest delegation ever to these games. Perhaps the best memorial is that Israel has won medals at the Olympics, and perhaps a tribute to Berger is that another graduate of Shaker Heights High School marched into an Olympic opening ceremony. Am Yisrael Chai – The people of Israel live.
Tom Sudow is a Shaker Heights resident and Director of the Burton D. Morgan Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at Ashland University.