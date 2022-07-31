The “Mayfield Family” is strong. Our phenomenal staff led us through another school year with an enthusiasm that kept our students moving forward.
Some notable accomplishments across our Mayfield City Schools during the 2022-23 school year include:
• The class of 2022 included 325 graduates who walked across the stage May 14 at the Palace Theater in downtown Cleveland, marking the 122nd graduating class from Mayfield High School.
• Numerous achievements and accolades were earned by students, including senior Jenny Fu who was named a national qualifier on the World Schools Debate team; junior Mohammad Zoraiz won the OH-14 Congressional App Challenge for the math app he created for K-7 students to improve their math skills; and seniors Ethan Fong and Gloria Price earned perfect scores on the ACT.
• Field trips were reinstated allowing the middle school students to travel to Niagara Falls. Our elementary students traveled to Holden Arboretum, Patterson Fruit Farm and the Mayfield Innovation Center. Excel TECC students in the Med Tech program hosted a Teddy Bear Clinic for all four elementary schools at the Innovation Center to teach younger students about first aid and healthy eating habits.
• We established Coffee Talks across the district with the community and began parent support teams and councils to partner with our parents and community on school issues.
• Members of the Mayfield administrative team welcomed educators from the Barrington 220 School District in Illinois to Mayfield to learn more about our vision centered around All-Access Learning.
• Our teachers and staff created countless project-based learning opportunities for our students across all grade levels, including Italian 3 and Italian 3 Honors students creating a culinary website of Italian cuisine.
• Our synergy teachers bridged the curriculum for K-5 students creating one-of-a-kind learning experiences through grade level projects, field trips, literacy experiences and curricular connections.
• CEVEC formed a partnership with Stakes Manufacturing to boost inclusion in the work place.
• Mayfield Middle School sixth grader Rayeann Sharma was named the regional Spelling Bee champion. Rayeann represented Mayfield at the national spelling bee in Washington, D.C.
• The Mayfield board’s student learning and academic excellence committee met at Center and Lander elementary schools to discuss how learning spaces can align with the vision of personalized and all-access learning.
• U.S. News & World Report named Mayfield High School among the best high schools and Lander Elementary among the best elementary schools in the U.S.
• Our school board welcomed Jolene Greve to a four-year term, following her election and the retirement of long-time school board member George Hughes.
• Our talented theater students performed “Urinetown” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Students earned nominations for the Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards, including senior Daniel Blum who won the best actor award.
• Lander Elementary School counselor Rebecca Schmidt was named the Elementary and Ohio Schools Counselor of the Year by the Ohio School Counselor Association.
• Mayfield High School won the GreatSchools 2021 #CollegeSuccessAward for preparing our students for college and beyond.
• Our gifted student writers won multiple awards in the Scholastic Writing Competition, notably senior Sarah Carlile won two Gold Key and two Silver Key awards.
• Mayfield High School chemistry teacher Sarah Rivera won the “Outstanding Chemistry Teacher Award” from the American Chemical Society Cleveland Section.
• Our athletes in all grades excelled, including boys’ swimming and wrestling earning Western Reserve Champion titles, boys’ basketball won the Western Reserve Conference championship, girls’ cross-country was a regional qualifier and girls’ softball won the sectional championship.
• Twenty-six employees retired from the district this school year. We wish them all the best.
• Preschool aligned its curriculum to the elementary school programs. Preschool staff also implemented morning meetings and social emotional learning strategies to help prepare students to transition to kindergarten. Enrollment in the program remains steady.
Michael Barnes is the superintendent of the Mayfield City School District.