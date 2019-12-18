Our lives have many chapters, each with its own hallmarks, challenges and triumphs. Older adulthood can be wonderful, but also fast-changing, leaving us unprepared for the steep physical, mental, emotional or familial terrain. What is coming next? Who comprises my support system? How capable am I and what happens when my abilities change?
Throughout life, things will change, that’s a given. Success lies in how you embrace and support those changes. How do you cope when roles shift and children become caregivers? Who should be in charge of what? How do you manage the uncertainties that come with aging? How do you maintain your dignity? You might be fearful of a future that holds declining health, fewer capabilities or family discord. Sometimes it seems best to pretend that everything is fine, but that is not the safest or healthiest choice. It’s OK to be worried. It’s OK to feel that you do not have the answers. It’s OK to ask for help, in fact it’s necessary.
Aging well depends on proper support, informed decision-making and conversation among those supporting you, taking into account that they may be overwhelmed too. Ask questions and take steps early, don’t wait for a crisis. After something happens, it can be hard to think clearly. Have conversations about desires and intentions. Clarify as much as possible where and how you wish to live. Help your family understand your hopes for their behavior as you transition to another phase of life. Change can stress relationships. If people don’t get along during times of calm, they will not magically get along as things progress. Work on that now, engaging outside help as needed.
Express your feelings about aging and death and your wishes for after you pass. With open conversation about difficult subjects, you can decrease fear and increase comfort. As much as possible, understand your physical, mental, cognitive and emotional abilities and face those realities. Don’t be ashamed or embarrassed. Knowing where you stand is the best beginning.
The earlier you put things into place, the better. Access professionals who can facilitate healthy processes. From there, you can make informed decisions and proact rather than react.
You may be in the midst of or facing a transition. Perhaps it’s to a new location, a new set of circumstances, a new physical real-ity, a loss, a heartbreak. These transitions are hard, they require support. Moving forward with intention and information leads to success. The best gift that you can give your loved ones is forethought, organization and clarity. To that end, the following is a partial list of actions to consider:
Assess your current emotional, cognitive and physical strengths, using professional resources as needed.
Define your support system and its reliability. Who, where, how, when?
Put your legal, financial and medical affairs in order.
Discuss both short term and long-term living arrangements.
Whether you age in place or move, create a plan for your belongings.
Most importantly, try to find joy in each day.
Carolyn Arnold is owner of SageHeart Advisors in Beachwood.
