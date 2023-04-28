If the appreciation of art leads to a fuller life, you can live your life to the fullest this summer in Cleveland Heights.
We call Cleveland Heights “Home to the Arts,” and our Cain Park stands as a monument to our commitment. In 1934, a group of Heights High students and adult actors, led by Dina Rees “Doc” Evans, the theater teacher at Heights High, mounted a wildly successful outdoor production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the east end of the ravine between Taylor and Lee roads. Four years later, Evans’ drive resulted in the opening of the Cain Park Theater. Its 3,000-seat open-air auditorium and 80-foot stage became the first municipally-owned and operated outdoor theater in the United States.
Eighty-five years later, Cain Park continues providing unique opportunities to experience art of all kinds under the summer sky. You won’t find anything else like it in Northeast Ohio.
This year, we have extended Cain Park’s season to begin in May and run through September, and our 2023 schedule offers something for everyone. We kick off the season May 20 with the legendary Judy Collins, who will perform with a full orchestra. The Indigo Girls return to Cain Park in June, shows from Mat Kearney and Crash Test Dummies highlight July, and Joss Stone celebrates 20 years of soul in August. Kids will love Science Live with Mr. C and the Bindlestiff Family Circus. And in keeping with Cain Park’s theatrical tradition, the Alma Theater will mount Broadway-calibre productions of “Rent” and “Fun Home.”
For 46 years, the three-day Cain Park Arts Festival has been the cornerstone of the Cain Park season. This year’s ArtsFest will be from July 7 to July 9 and draw artists from across the country, along with thousands of visitors who want to experience – and purchase – their work. In September, Cain Park will host the 16th annual MultiMusicfest, the Legends of Jazz III. On Sunday afternoons throughout the summer, Cain Park guests can appreciate some of the best musical talent Cleveland has to offer – for free.
Doc Evans believed in the transformative power of the arts, and without a doubt, Cain Park has helped shape and transform Cleveland Heights. Our commitment to the arts doesn’t stop at the park’s borders. We have the longest-running municipal poet laureateship in Ohio. art galleries, music venues and theaters populate our commercial districts. You can see it on our streets, in our homes and on our buildings. The arts are part of the soul of Cleveland Heights.
So this summer, fill your life with art in Cleveland Heights. Make a day – or a night – of it. Sit outside at one of our bars and restaurants, shop our art galleries, enjoy our acres of parks and take in a performance at Cain Park or one of our city’s other venues. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
Kahlil Seren is mayor of the city of Cleveland Heights.