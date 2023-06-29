Families in Beachwood are witnessing significant transformation in key parts of the city which makes it a very exciting time to be a resident in the city. My administration is dedicated to replacing what’s old and outdated (our playground), while also developing new and beneficial facilities (pickleball, basketball and volleyball courts, permanent, improved and handicap accessible community gardens).
In the business community, we are extremely pleased with growth in one of our major commercial corridors that sits on both sides of Interstate 271. We recently celebrated the $236 million expansion at Ahuja Medical Center and the grand opening of the state-of-the-art Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute. The combined projects are adding 500 jobs and nearly 300,000 additional square footage.
Another highly visible project on the other side of I-271 is the construction of the new Porsche dealership. The new structure being built on a 6.5-acre property will measure just over 57,000 square feet, and Porsche will have the ability to park about 400 cars on the site.
On the residential side, Beachwood dwellers are fortunate to have many fun programming options developed for all age groups by our talented and dedicated community services department. The list included in this section is a small fraction of the robust catalog that delivers creative opportunities for physical and cerebral challenges.
Also, residents can look forward to new basketball courts west of the Beachwood Family Aquatic Center parking lot. Our new innovative and adaptive playground will see its first visitors next year. And we are working on plans for a new comfort station and pavilion which will be available to users of the Fitness Park and Barkwood. Additionally, the lower paths at City Park West will be replaced and resurfaced next year.
We are entering the electronic vehicle charging arena by adding a charging station near the aquatic center, with intentions to gain grant money to cover additional charging stations on city recreational property.
Our financial circumstances are forecast to be outstanding. As of May 31, the city is projecting a general fund surplus of $2.5 million. Also noteworthy is our 2023 recognition, for another year in a row, as being one of the top communities in Northeast Ohio, according to Cleveland Magazine’s competitive “Rating the Suburbs” edition.
It’s a true honor to serve the city of Beachwood alongside my colleagues on city council. I am also proud of all the dedicated people employed by the city who are committed to addressing Beachwood’s operations and are working daily to enhance the lives of those who live, work, dine, shop and stay in our thriving community.
Justin Berns is mayor of the city of Beachwood.