Just a few weeks ago, Beachwood schools wished the graduates of the class of 2022 well as they moved on to their next pursuits – college, military service or work. These students experienced three years of high school impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but still exemplified our district’s mission: “To develop intellectual entrepreneurs with a social conscience.” Similarly, our Hometown Heroes banners were just hung across the district to celebrate the inspiring and dedicated work of our Beachwood schools employees who are also committed to this mission.
Nine months earlier, we opened the 2021-22 school year celebrating Hilltop School, our grades three to five building, being named a National Blue Ribbon School. We are proud that Beachwood remains one of Ohio’s and the nation’s top school districts. In combination with our well-respected city government and robust business community, it was no surprise when Beachwood was ranked the No. 1 suburb in which to live by Cleveland Magazine for 2022. All these accolades are a credit to our amazing students and their families, the steadfast support of the community, strong board of education leadership and the district’s innovative school staff.
Beachwood schools strive to meet the high expectations of our community and we do so by maintaining our focus on three intersecting areas: student achievement, inter-cultural awareness and mental health. Beachwood Schools is proud to boast that more than half of Beachwood Middle School students enroll in math accelerated by one or two grade-levels. Beachwood High School students earn Ohio’s Seal of Biliteracy on their diplomas by demonstrating a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other world language, such as Chinese, Hebrew, Korean and Spanish. Beyond accelerated coursework, Beachwood students also take advantage of unique opportunities our district offers them – many explore the field of medicine in University Hospitals’ Beachwood Medical Academy and others, the field of engineering through the Design & Innovation Program partnership with Cleveland State University’s Washkewicz College of Engineering.
A Beachwood education also places great value on the fine and performing arts. Art and music classes begin in our preschool and are a strong, routine presence from the elementary schools through the high school. Returning to public performances this past school year was not enough, so our high school orchestra embarked on a performance tour of Italy. Learning to bring the gift of music to life for oneself and for others was punctuated profoundly as older Italians, who were returning for the first time in two years to their cathedrals, broke down and wept listening to our young musicians.
Experiences like these should be an integral part of a Beachwood education, and so, in the 2022-23 school year, we will create an exciting curriculum of learning opportunities outside the classroom for students and our staff at all grade levels. This series of experiences will place a premium on the importance for our students to learn how to adapt to all facets of difference around them. For this, and so many other reasons, the future is bright for Beachwood schools.
Robert P. Hardis is superintendent of the Beachwood City School District.