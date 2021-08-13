Recent headlines regarding the Aleksander Shul demonstrate the need for the city of University Heights (and Beachwood) to update their zoning codes and maps relative to religious uses. Cleveland’s Orthodox Jewish population has grown fast, as demonstrated by the increased enrollment in Jewish day schools and high demand for housing. This growing population spouted new congregations that now exceed available existing synagogue space. The result is new or small congregations meeting or praying in residential homes.
To the extent the cities want to prevent groups from meeting or praying in homes, then viable alternatives must be provided for in zoning codes and maps. Failure to update zoning will result in continued use of homes for prayer, haphazard and unplanned growth, and litigation. Residents must also understand that everything changes with time, including zoning. New synagogues will need to be created and constructed.
One obvious concern with a new synagogue is parking. University Heights’ zoning code, for example, has a high parking burden that was significantly modified by the city on two recent projects. Based on the size of its building, the University Heights/Beachwood Kollel required 160 spaces but was given a variance to reduce by 127 spaces. The upcoming Zichron Chaim building on South Green Road required hundreds of spaces, but was provided a variance of 222 spaces. These are significant reductions and will (and have) result in increased on-street parking. Streets around the Kollel are often parked up during services and events. Those living nearby accept the additional on-street parking in exchange for the benefit of living near such institutions. The new institutions have also greatly increased nearby property values.
To the extent cities want to a limit parking variances or on-street parking, then zoning code and map amendments should be considered to encourage new synagogues to locate adjacent to already abundant parking areas including:
• Homes on Baintree Road that back up to former Temple Emanu El/JFX
• Homes adjacent or near the parking lots at Gearity Elementary School
• Homes adjacent to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s parking areas
• Homes that back up to Hilltop School and its parking areas
• Permitting or encouraging new synagogues to locate in storefronts on South Green Road, Cedar Road and or some of the nonprofit uses on Fairmont Boulevard
If the cities target areas where new synagogues are desired, then congregations can negotiate for use of adjacent parking and invest in a manner that minimizes burden on nearby residential neighbors.
So where does this leave the Aleksander Shul?
While the dispute is currently in court, the court will likely encourage the parties to work out a reasonable arrangement to resolve the dispute. Recent Aleksander Shul news stories, throwing around allegations of antisemitism or claiming friction between the Jewish and non-Jewish communities, are unhelpful. Hurt feelings, litigation and delays occurred 25 years ago when the Green Road Synagogue campus was developed. At the time, many claimed the South Green Road campus would reduce property values, but time proved otherwise. The same will likely happen adjacent to Aleksander Shul and future developed synagogues.
Finally, its imperative (and the law) that the cities treat these religious uses no more strictly then non-religious uses such as a book club, a neighbor who has constant visitors, or parking and noise created by John Carroll University sporting events.
Cleveland’s growing Orthodox community needs space to expand. Proactive planning can prevent unnecessary on-street parking, permit the shared use of and maintenance costs for parking lots, and prevent needless friction between neighbors. Cities owe it to all their residents to plan for this growth.
Aaron Evenchik is a construction, real estate and zoning partner at Hahn Loeser in Cleveland. He serves on several nonprofit boards, including the Cleveland Hillel Foundation, Cleveland Home Builders Association, Council Gardens and ACE Cleveland.