In 2019, Cleveland Heights decided it wanted more out of city hall, and voters adopted a new form of local government for the first time in nearly one hundred years. Last year, it was my honor to become the first directly elected mayor of Cleveland Heights.
These first few months have been a whirlwind of activity. Our goal for the next four years is to make a real difference for Cleveland Heights. One area where we’re already having an impact is in development.
We don’t pursue development because we like to build things. We bring development to Cleveland Heights because it allows us to attract more people. People are the key to making Cleveland Heights such a great place: People who visit here, who work or do business here, and people who call Cleveland Heights home – or might like to. We’re working hard to attract development that fits our city, respects our history, and helps make our community more vibrant, sustainable and resilient.
The most visible example of this is Top of the Hill, at Cedar Road and Euclid Heights Boulevard. This project predates my becoming mayor, and later this year, it will open with 261 new apartments.
After 15 years of work, we are moving forward on the $50 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook development. The Cedar Lee District is already one of the Cleveland area’s premier places for people to eat, shop and enjoy themselves. The Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project will replace surface parking lots and vacant land at the southeast intersection of Cedar and Lee Roads with 206 market-rate apartments, additional retail space and more than two acres of open or green spaces.
Our neighbors in Shaker Heights have shown through their Van Aken District how successful a project like Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook can be a destination for visitors, a home for new residents and a gathering place for neighbors. The Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project will build upon everything that makes the Cedar Lee District compelling.
Combined, Top of the Hill and Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook will be home to more than 700 residents, and we estimate that nearly 500 of these residents will be newcomers to Cleveland Heights. The two projects also will generate 90 permanent jobs.
And just last week, my administration introduced legislation at Cleveland Heights City Council to enter into a memorandum of understanding with a developer for Taylor Tudor Plaza at the intersection of South Taylor Road and Superior Park Drive. Taylor Tudor Plaza was constructed in 1928 and is part of the Stadium Square National Register Historic District. The Taylor Tudor project keeps the momentum going in Cleveland Heights, and we will have more details to release on the project soon.
One of the great amenities in Cleveland Heights that these development projects will complement and support is Cain Park, our city-owned cultural center. While the COVID-19 pandemic canceled our last two seasons, Cleveland Heights is proud to welcome guests back to Cain Park for a summer of music, theater and art. Our schedule for the amphitheater features performers such as Melissa Ethridge, Bela Fleck and Jim Brickman. The Alma Theater will host two productions: “School of Rock” and “Sondheim on Sondheim.” And the Cain Park Arts Festival will return July 8 to July 10. I encourage you to make Cain Park a part of your summer plans.
Cleveland Heights is a special place. Whether someone who has lived here for years, is thinking about coming home or is looking for a new place to explore, I invite you to take advantage of all Cleveland Heights has to offer.
Kahlil Seren is mayor of the city of Cleveland Heights.