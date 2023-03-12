Before we know it, Passover will be upon us, and with it, all the time-honored traditions we hold near and dear. There are few things more important than our families being able to come together to reflect on the past, and to celebrate freedom and renewal.
During this joyous (and sometimes hectic) time, and especially with the preparation of the seder, there can be stress regarding how to best keep elderly family members involved in the traditions, since most still want to be included.
First bit of advice? Plan ahead as much as possible. Make shopping lists, to-do lists, and delegate tasks – whatever it takes to help you make the most of your time, which in turn will leave you more time to make sure your elderly loved one is a priority.
When preparing the seder, keep this in mind – even if your family member is no longer able to cook as they had in the past, you may find that just the atmosphere of being in the kitchen with you as you make preparations is priceless to them. So many memories and stories are evoked from ingredients, aromas, and sharing food – your loved one may surprise you with a story or anecdote you’ve never heard before!
Perhaps most importantly, consider looking into hiring a caregiver – especially if your loved one has mobility issues or lives alone. Find a reputable, local agency that provides professionally trained caregivers who can meet all your loved one’s needs. A hired caregiver can help you and your family enjoy Passover traditions by being present to make sure your loved one’s needs are taken care of, so nobody misses out on any of the festivities.
For example, a caregiver can help by getting your loved one dressed and situated, so they look and feel their best. They can also drive your loved one to temple or straight to the location for the seder. This will free up time for you as you make your preparations, and eliminate some of the worry about their ability to be present. These very special gatherings can still bring a lot of joy for the elderly and can create lifelong memories for the younger generation as well.
We are taught in the Torah, “In the presence of the elderly you shall rise, and you shall respect an elder.” What better way to show honor and respect that to ensure your loved one can be present and included for Passover. Start making your plans now and everyone will be in good hands.
Margie Orth is general manager of Home Instead Cleveland East with offices in Brecksville, Oakwood and Pepper Pike.
