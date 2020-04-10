The pope once asked Michelangelo how he sculpted his masterpiece, David, from a nondescript block of marble. Michelangelo reportedly said, “It’s easy. I just remove everything that isn’t David.”
Choosing a lawyer can be intimidating. Perhaps you’ve been injured by someone’s negligence. Perhaps your business has been threatened by a competitor or your intellectual property stolen. Perhaps you’re facing serious criminal charges. What to do?
Begin by chipping away:
- Don’t hire an attorney just because they’re on television. Even if the spokesperson is attractive and has a sexy voice (she doesn’t really work there). Even if the attorney contorts his face, points menacingly and makes big promises. Even if the attorney has a catchy slogan. Or a really catchy slogan. Or a really catchy slogan plus a vanity phone number. Even if the attorney uses a celebrity like William Shatner to beam up business. Nothing wrong with advertising on television, but choosing an attorney based solely upon a television ad is just not a great idea.
- Don’t hire the first attorney whose face you see on a passing bus, or on a bus stop, or on a stopped bus at a bus stop, or anything at all having to do with a bus.
- Don’t hire a lawyer based upon a sign on a scoreboard, or on a field or court, or on an athlete’s jersey or tattooed on an athlete. Not even if it’s tattooed by an Ink Master.
- Don’t even think about hiring a lawyer who learns of your predicament and calls you or drops by your house to deliver information. Ethics rules prohibit such solicitations. (COVID-19 newsflash – this also violates social distancing rules.)
- Don’t hire your cousin’s friend’s dog sitter’s father, at least not without further vetting.
- Don’t hire someone whose practice doesn’t cover the problem you’re experiencing. You wouldn’t hire a plumber to re-wire the lights in your house. Don’t hire an employment lawyer for your patent issue, a real estate lawyer for your bankruptcy matter, or a car accident lawyer for your medical negligence case.
Don’t hire someone just because they have lots of badges on their website. Many Super Lawyers are super. Others, perhaps not. Best Lawyers and Top Lawyers aren’t necessarily either.
There you have it – the David of lawyers. No? OK, here are a few affirmative tips:
- Get recommendations from friends and family. Ask why they recommend a particular lawyer and listen closely to their answers.
- Make sure the attorney’s practice is focused on the type of problem you have.
- Do a Google search using specific terms relating to your problem. Focus on “organic,” nonpaid Google results. Avoid lawyers who buy Google ads using other lawyers’ names as search terms.
- Check the lawyer’s background and education. See if the lawyer belongs to any respected professional societies.
- Find out if the lawyer has been sanctioned or reprimanded by the Ohio Supreme Court by checking the court’s website.
- Check objective rating information, such as that published by Martindale Hubbell.
- Speak with the attorney, asks questions and get a good sense of whether this is a person with whom you feel comfortable entrusting an important matter.
You may not end up with a masterpiece, but you likely will end up with better representation.
Brian N. Eisen is managing partner at The Eisen Law Firm Co., L.P.A. in Cleveland
