South Florida, the perfect place to live. There are so many benefits to having a winter or permanent home in the Sunshine State. Millions of visitors flock to South Florida to enjoy the gorgeous weather, dip their toes in the Atlantic Ocean, soak up the sun on endless beaches, dine in world-class restaurants and immerse themselves in the vibrant lifestyle.
The economy is thriving and growing. South Florida is one of the country’s most affluent areas, and enjoys a diversified economic base, low debt and a solid financial foundation. The major industries include tourism (notably luxury tourism), technology, bioscience, manufacturing, construction, agriculture and an expanding financial services market sector. Job opportunities are plentiful, particularly in these fields. If your working days are behind you, Florida ranks among the most retirement friendly in the nation. Not only does Florida forego state income tax, but it also doesn’t tax retirement income such as Social Security benefits. Additionally, there are no estate and inheritance taxes, at least on the state level.
Next is obviously the weather. Snowbirds are escaping the cold snowy North in favor of palm trees and sunshine (74℉ in the winter). Thanks to 200-plus days of sunshine a year, residents are able to spend much of their time outdoors. The active lifestyle is probably one of the biggest attractions of living in South Florida, providing a variety of cultural and recreational opportunities. In addition to its beautiful beaches, there are miles of trails for walking and biking, boundless destinations for swimming, boating, fishing, golf, tennis, theaters, amphitheaters and so much more.
As exciting as it is to vacation here, living here and enjoying a permanent “staycation” is even better. There is no shortage of things to do, but finding the perfect home is the best place to start. Work with a Realtor that is knowledgeable and understands your needs and vision for your next chapter. There are a variety of unique housing options, each with its own distinct personality offering something for everyone.
From condos on the ocean and intra-coastal, to country clubs with amenities galore to communities that cater to those 55-plus. Home sales and home prices have been on the rise, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the market. Seasonal rentals are a great way to decide which type of lifestyle will best suit your needs prior to purchasing. However, be aware of the “tourist development tax” of 13% on any rental of real estate under six months and a day.
Vacation where you live.
Nancy Gefen and Kathy Green are luxury real estate specialists with the Gefen Green team at Signature International Premier Properties, LLC., in Boca Raton, Fla.
