WASHINGTON, D.C. – Young – and older. Some with kippot (knitted, black and tie-dyed), others bare-headed. White, black, Hispanic, Asian. South American, Israeli, South African, American-born. Jews, Christians. Muslims.
Republicans, Democrats, Independents.
The 2020 American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference was, as it always is, a cacophony of voices and backgrounds and demographics. Cognizant of some of the rhetoric thrown its way, an oft-recurring theme over the three days was the bipartisan nature of the conference and of AIPAC’s overall mission. Anyone strolling through the labyrinth hallways of the Washington Conference Center could see that was the case; anyone insisting that participants only represented this or that type of political or ideological persuasion would be doing so with the conclusion in mind before consulting the facts.
The preface before the opening session clearly underlined the point. The first of the two co-chairs opened with, “I am a proud Democrat,” and her counterpart answered with, “And I am a proud Republican.” And then in unison: “We are AIPAC.” They reminded the crowd – 18,000 strong – that negative comments (much less hisses or boos) directed at those speakers with whom they disagreed were counter to AIPAC’s mission and ethos.
With the preamble out of the way, the formal opening was an emotional introduction of survivors – fewer every year – from the Shoah. Their descendants, scarred differently, but still ravaged by the camps, were then asked to stand. Perhaps the most moving tribute was bestowed on five American GIs in the front row, remnants of the Greatest Generation, who liberated the camps. Older, frail, with cane and wheelchair, they stood up slowly to a thunder of applause. These were the men who quite literally saved our People and the world.
Vignettes that stayed with me: Takele, the Ethiopian who nearly single-handedly saved 900 of his countrymen, helping them migrate to Israel, the Homeland they had never seen. The presidents of Serbia and Columbia and Estonia, who spoke of political partnership with Israel – and of their admiration for a small, besieged nation with a completely different history from their own, but with so much to teach them. And Shayna Applebaum, celebrating the lives of her sister, Nava, and her father, Dr. David Applebaum, who were killed in 2003 in a terrorist attack in Jerusalem at the Hillel Café, hours before Nava was to be married.
AIPAC’s mission is to support and celebrate a vibrant U.S.-Israel partnership, for the betterment of each nation. The subtext of AIPAC, and certainly of the Policy Conference, is to celebrate Israel in and of itself – from the miraculous rebirth of a Jewish Commonwealth to the 21st century success story it has become. In that light, the stories of Israeli resilience – aka, Jewish grit – against immeasurable odds fuel the first goal by highlighting the second.
A phalanx of speakers paraded across the stage, some in person, some on video. Jewish and not, Republican and Democrat, current candidates and elder statesmen. In spite of their demographic and philosophical differences, they sang (mostly) from the same hymnal, and certain lines were guaranteed to receive applause (others, a standing ovation). Any reference – by anyone – of “united Jerusalem” or Israel’s “right to defend itself” or simply, “America stands with Israel” was met by unanimous and loud consent.
One of those guaranteed-to-please lines (the organizers must have sent out their talking points) was any reference to the 4,000-plus college students in attendance. Speaker after speaker called them out, praised their integrity and celebrated their activism. They were right. Students from small and large universities were there, getting a crash course in public responsibility – and weathered plenty of social storms for doing so back on campus.
The final day was spent on the Hill, exercising our civic right to ensure that our voices were heard by our elected representatives. We heard from and asked questions to Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, and Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, in the historic Senate Caucus Room in the Russell Building, a room with profound Congressional gravitas. Now named the Kennedy Caucus Room after Sen. Ted Kennedy, the late Massachusetts senator, it was the site of the 1954 McCarthy hearings (“Have you no decency, sir?”) and the Watergate hearings two decades later. The ghosts in this room had serious pedigrees.
By design, the college students in our midst asked the senators questions about their support of AIPAC positions, though one questioner wasn’t quite college age, yet. Sam Heiser (a proud Mandel JDS student) asked, with poise and respect, a question of Brown. I’ll omit the question and the answer, because the asking itself was, at least to his justifiably beaming grandfather sitting next to him, beside the point.
That we live in a society in which an 11-year-old can ask a serious question of his nation’s legislators is a cause for celebration. That a young Jew can exercise his democratic rights in such a bold manner is a cause for our own, particular celebration. In the week before Purim, we’re reminded that civic right was not always bestowed upon our ancestors graciously, if at all. It’s important that we not only exercise those rights; we need to rejoice at our ability to do so.
Jerry Isaak-Shapiro is head of school at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood and a former policy briefer for previous AIPAC Policy Conferences.