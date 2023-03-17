An effective charitable plan answers two key questions: “what” and “how.”
First, it’s important to identify “what” the impact of your future gifts will mean to your legacy and which organizations can best facilitate that impact.
Defining your desired impact and legacy may require some additional reflection:
• What ideals and values do you live by?
• What organizations have you supported in the past?
• What change would you like to see in the world?
Consider sitting down with a professional adviser to talk through these questions. This can lead to some important decisions about where your estate dollars can make the most impact.
Answering the questions above will not only help direct your gifts but will clarify the story of your life and how philanthropy played an important role. If your parents or grandparents were philanthropic, perhaps they passed that down to you. Was there a specific event or incident that occurred that influenced your decisions to give back to your community? Everyone’s story is different, but each story has a unique way of making a difference – both in the organizations that your estate plans will support and in the legacy that you pass down to your loved ones.
Once you’ve answered “what” legacy and impact you want to create, you can start thinking about “how.” This is the time to engage your professional advisers, such as estate and trust attorneys, financial advisers and accountants, as well as gift planning professionals. Again, there are several questions to consider:
• How much and through what vehicles do you want to give during your life?
• How do you want to leave gifts for family, friends, other individuals and your favorite charities?
• How do you want your heirs to be involved with your philanthropic gifts?
• What are tax-effective assets to pass to your loved ones and charities?
• Are you comfortable giving a lump sum directly to charities, or would you prefer some oversight?
• Do you wish to establish a legacy in perpetuity?
With this information, your advisers can help you strategize on the more technical “how” questions:
• How much can I afford to give now?
• Which assets make the best charitable gifts (from both tax and simplicity standpoints)?
• Which charitable giving vehicles will best accomplish my goals?
While this may seem like an intimidating list of questions, a good team of advisers can help make your planning simple, effective – and even fun.
Leta Obertacz is senior vice president, advancement at Cleveland Foundation.
Content provided by advertising partner