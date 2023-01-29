I’m not Jewish. But do I know that for certain? I’ve been giving that a lot of thought since I received some unexpected results from recent DNA testing. The first question in my mind was, and still is: Where did that 22% “Jewish Peoples of Europe” in my DNA come from?
Part of the answer is that one of my two parents was 44% Jewish, which leads me to believe that one of my four grandparents was 88% Jewish.
My question is disconcerting because both of my parents were German immigrants. My father arrived in America at the age of 4 in 1923. He returned to the country of his birth as a U.S. Army infantryman to fight the Nazis in World War II. He witnessed the Holocaust up close and personal as a liberator of the Dachau concentration camp. My mother arrived in America at the age of 17 in 1948 to escape the post-war rubble of Berlin and marry my father.
Since neither of my mother’s divorced parents, Gertrude Zeyssig Meyer and Ewalt Hingst, were subjected to the brutality of the Holocaust in Germany, I’ve surmised that my Jewish ancestry did not come from them. But I could be wrong. As the family story goes, my mother’s one uncle, Herbert Zeyssig, fought with the German Panzers and never returned from the Russian front. Her other uncle, Helmut Zeyssig, not only was physically marked by polio, but sang protest songs and was hauled away to Majdanek, from where only his blood-soaked clothing was returned.
My father’s mother, Emy Lux Lange, and his adoptive father, Gustav Lange, who escaped from Germany well in advance of Adolf Hitler’s Nazification, were practicing Christians.
I believe the one grandparent that I never knew, Helmut von Selhorst, who fathered my dad out of wedlock while serving in the German army during World War I, is the likely source of my Jewish DNA. But I could be wrong.
I’m grateful to my longtime friend and former colleague Bob Jacob, editor of the Cleveland Jewish News, and to Ken Bravo, past president of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Cleveland, for their help in steering me toward various genealogy resources. My limited comprehension of the German language has been a significant hurdle so far, but my effort continues.
I don’t know whether my grandfather, Helmut von Selhorst, survived the First World War. And, if so, I don’t know what might have happened to him during the Holocaust. Because there have been other secrets in my family’s history, I can’t be certain whether he was the source of my Jewish DNA.
What I do know is that Jewish people have always been an important part of my life.
From my earliest days in 1949, it was our Jewish neighbor, Mrs. Samuelson, not my grandmother, who was willing to help care for the baby boy of a teenage German immigrant. After our move from suburban Pittsburgh to suburban Akron in the 1950s, it was my parents who became friends with the only Jewish family in our neighborhood.
I’ve had Jewish friends throughout my life, including in the military, in college and throughout my journalism career. Some of them have been active in their Jewish religion. Some have identified themselves as secular.
I understand that people are Jewish through their ethnic inheritance. I understand that people can become Jewish through religious conversion.
What I cannot understand is the Holocaust denial that persists in our country and elsewhere. What I cannot understand is the resurgence of antisemitism through rising hate and violence.
I understand that having 22% “Jewish Peoples of Europe” in my DNA does not make me Jewish. In the greater context of history, I’ve always found antisemitism to be offensive. But now I can’t help but take it more personally. And I can’t stop wondering which one of my grandparents made that so.
Dave Lange is a Lakewood resident and a former editor of the Chagrin Valley Times, Solon Times and Geauga Times Courier.