Whether your child has left the nest or not, as a legal adult their rights, as well as yours, have changed. They can vote, work full time, play the lottery and even get married.
However, many parents do not realize that rights regarding their children’s health care decisions have also changed. It’s imperative to note, that even if your child is still covered by your insurance, it does not give you any legal right to their medical information. While it might seem premature for 18-year-olds to sign estate planning documents, accidents and illness do happen. Regardless of whether there is a minor illness or a tragic accident, it’s important that parents can obtain information about their children and help with necessary decision-making on their behalf. An executed health care power of attorney and a durable general power of attorney avoid leaving parents in the dark in emergency situations.
A health care power of attorney is a legal document that allows another person, referred to as an agent, to make health care decisions on a patient’s behalf if the principal is unable to make medical decisions for themselves. If a person doesn’t have a health care power of attorney, the physician is responsible for making those decisions. While it may not seem problematic, there may be situations where a parent’s opinion differs from a doctor’s. Without a health care power of attorney, parents aren’t entitled to information about their patient-child and are not required to be notified about their condition.
A durable general power of attorney is an instrument that appoints a person, referred to as an attorney-in fact, to make decisions on another person’s behalf for financial and legal purposes. It’s a powerful tool as it allows the attorney-in fact to access bank accounts, manage investments, and buy or sell property. A DGPOA also provides the attorney-in fact access to records, such as student records. With children that are legal adults, this tool allows parents to control their child’s affairs if necessary. Without a DGPOA, parents are restricted in the information they are entitled to and the input they have on their child’s financial and legal affairs.
The importance of a health care power of attorney and a DGPOA cannot be understated. Appointing parents to serve in these roles allows them to make decisions in the best interest of their adult children should a need arise. Additionally, these documents can be amended or revoked at any time. A health care power of attorney may have a limited effective period specifying when an agent may have control. Although no parent ever wants to have to use these documents, it could be detrimental if a need occurs and these documents are not in place.
Jen Hallos is principal with McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA in Cleveland.
Content provided by advertising partner