Our focus in the Solon schools is on the whole child. Earlier this year, the district adopted an updated mission statement through a community-based strategic planning process that underscores this commitment: “Solon City Schools, a diverse learning community, will ensure all students attain the knowledge and skills to thrive and become empathetic, ethical, contributing citizens in an evolving global society through collaboration and unwavering commitment to empower every student, every day, to achieve personal excellence.”
All students in the Solon schools are able to take advantage of a comprehensive educational program complemented by extensive extracurricular opportunities in the arts, athletics and community service that allow them to develop and follow their passions. The three A’s – academics, arts/activities and athletics – all share significant emphasis within our educational program.
Each year, Solon students meet rigorous academic challenges with increasingly higher levels of achievement. This student success does not happen by chance. It is the result of long-term strategic planning and a collaborative learning community that values accountability and puts students first.
Through the district’s strong partnership with city government, area businesses and parent volunteers and booster groups, Solon students’ connections and educational opportunities are enriched, providing a strong foundation and tools for future success.
Students at Solon High School may select from more than 140 course options (including nearly 30 Advanced Placement courses) across the curriculum from required courses in core academic areas to electives in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), computer and industrial technology, business, world languages, fine and performing arts, and yoga and physical education. The breadth of offerings enriches students’ experiences and helps them meet their goals for life after the Solon schools – whether they plan to attend a two-year or four-year college, enter the workforce or serve in the military or safety forces.
At the end of their tenure in the Solon schools, our graduates have accomplished much more than just meeting the minimum requirements for graduation. In their own ways, they distinguish themselves and leave their mark on the district and our community academically, athletically, musically and through many other commitments to extra-curricular activities and to the community at-large.
For example, the recently graduated current class of 2023 embraced academic excellence. It counted among its members 56 students recognized by the National Merit Scholar program and eight U.S. Presidential Scholar candidates. This year’s graduates provided leadership to the school’s academic teams, including the Future Problem Solvers, Academic Challenge, speech and debate and Science Olympiad, chess team, Mock Trial and Model U.N., all of which performed well in regional, state and national tournaments. They are now pursuing further education at many of the nation’s most prestigious colleges and universities.
Through our district music programs, Solon students light up the stage – from the award-winning Music In Motion show choir to the outstanding marching band and orchestra. The drama program dazzles audiences every year and consistently delivers show-stopper performances with annual spring musicals, such as “The Addams Family,” “Freaky Friday” and”We Will Rock You.”
In combination, with the community-based music opportunities available to students, the extensive music program offerings for students from kindergarten through high school have resulted in Solon being recognized as a best community for music education for seven consecutive years.
Throughout the Solon schools, the combination of opportunity and support helps ensure students are well prepared to pursue their goals and dreams.
Fred Bolden is superintendent of the Solon City School District.