The 2023 Cleveland Auto Show, presented by Huntington Bank, is launching with opening night at 5 p.m. Feb. 24. Inside the recently remodeled I-X Center, we’re showing off about 500 of the newest models from a complete lineup of brands.
If you’re a fan of anything automotive, or if you’re in the market for a new vehicle, it’s a great opportunity to see the latest and greatest, including concepts, pre-production models and a variety of options the manufacturers are offering right now.
While the weather hasn’t been as cold as we’re used to in Northeast Ohio, this time of year is always special, since the Cleveland Auto Show means spring is coming. The “spring selling season” is important to auto dealers like me, as well as to our local economy. Shop the show, with product specialists available to answer your questions, not to sell you anything. They can tell you what’s new, what’s included and what’s moving fast.
To get the whole family’s opinion, head out to the show Feb. 27 for Family Day, sponsored by Medical Mutual. Children 15 and under get in free with a paid adult, and can participate in most of the browsing experience, including ride-n-drives.
With eight unique experiences from 10 brands, the show’s ride-n-drives include outdoor drives from Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Ram, Kia, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen. Indoors, don’t miss Camp Jeep’s 28-foot high “Mountain,” and Ram Truck Territory’s 30-degree-angle hill, icons of automotive entertainment.
One of the most popular attractions, the Classic Car Show, will be in the lower level of the I-X Center throughout the run of the show. Head down the east escalator for a blast from the past, courtesy of local owners of 25-plus-year-old vehicles.
For fans of luxury brands, don’t miss Millionaire’s Row, with new high-end vehicles from Bentley and Maserati; Recharge Rally with privately-owned vehicles from Lamborghini and Porsche; and a new display by Sarchione Auto Gallery, with exotics from brands like Ferrari, for example.
The Cleveland Auto Show has always been a great value for your entertainment dollar, and if you come out Feb. 28, you can get a free auto show T-shirt, while supplies last. On March 1, you can grab a pair of limited-edition Cleveland Auto Show socks.
Plenty of celebrities will visit as well. Meet former Cleveland Indians/Guardians stars Carlos Baerga and Omar Vizquel, who will sign autographs in the Buick GMC display Feb. 28.
Cleveland’s football team will send a couple of stars, too, in Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku, who will appear in the same display the following evening on March 1. For basketball fans, Cleveland Cavaliers guard-forward Cedi Osman will come out March 2 for autographs and selfies.
March 2 is also Heroes Day, when the show honors first responders, and welcomes military personnel, veterans, firefighters, police and other safety personnel including health care workers with free admission.
While you’re at the show, you can win a two-year lease of a new 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia, the official car of the show. After you sign up at the booth near the east entrance, your phone might ring with an offer to be one of 10 finalists invited back at 4 p.m. March 5 – when one lucky winner will unlock two years off from car payments.
If you don’t win, but you have narrowed down your shopping list at the show, your next stop should be one of the 280 franchised new vehicle Cleveland Automobile Dealers Association member dealers, to take an extended test drive and a private look at your next new car.
Public show hours begin at 5 p.m. Feb. 24. Running for two weekends starting Feb. 25, hours are: Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, and $12 for preteens over 6 and seniors 62 and older. Children 6 and under get in free. Parking is free, too, courtesy of your franchised new motor vehicle dealers, saving $10 per car. Tickets are available online with no convenience fee at clevelandautoshow.com.
Paul Hrnchar is chairman of the 2023 Cleveland Auto Show and president of North Olmsted Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.