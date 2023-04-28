New construction, rejuvenation of a commercial corridor, new life for a beloved park, and a new batch of national awards all point to lots of good things happening in Shaker Heights. As mayor, it is my pleasure to update Cleveland Jewish News readers on just a few of the exciting initiatives underway.
First and most obvious, construction progress continues on phase 2 of the Van Aken District. You can’t miss the crane. Developer RMS is building a 228-unit apartment complex on the north side of Farnsleigh Road, between Van Aken Boulevard and Tuttle Road. Construction started last August and is expected to last two years.
With two towers, one 15- and one 18-stories high, this project will add even more density and vibrancy to the district and connectivity to the immediate neighborhood. And the views will be stunning.
From the city’s point of view, this second phase of the Van Aken District, once fully occupied, will generate significant income tax revenue each year on what had been, since 1965, an under-used parking lot. We welcome this investment in Shaker.
Farther west on Van Aken, walk-in tours are now available at HarborChase, a beautifully appointed, 108-unit senior living community. We are delighted to have this wonderful new option for seniors.
In March, city council adopted the Lee Road Action Plan, a community-driven plan that creates a vision to comprehensively transform the area south of Van Aken Boulevard into a thriving corridor and commercial district. The plan includes strategies for transportation, urban design, land use and economic development.
Thanks to robust community engagement (more than 680 residents attended in-person and virtual events; almost 2,400 residents completed an interactive survey), the plans envision an attractive, walkable, bikeable and transit-friendly Lee Road.
The city has received more than $16.3 million in grant funding commitments for the $24 million project. This includes $12.4 million from the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for border-to-border street improvements and lane reconfigurations.
Another long-term civic improvement project hits a milestone next month. The “pre-design” team for the restoration of Doan Brook at Horseshoe Lake Park is wrapping up its work and will present concepts to residents in a virtual meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 15 and an open house at the Cleveland Heights Public Library from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 18. Find details at neorsd.org/doan-brook. These will be great opportunities to learn about stream re-alignment and park planning concepts.
Finally, our vibrant community, engaged residents and forward-thinking city government have resulted in several recent recognitions. A few examples:
• Shaker was recently named the “Best Place to Live in Ohio” by the review site Niche.
• Northeast Ohio Parent Magazine named Shaker a “Best Place to Raise a Family” in its 2022 Parent Choice Awards (2023 results due in May).
• The Arbor Day Foundation has designated Shaker a “Tree City” for the 38th straight year.
• And the Government Finance Officers Association has awarded the city of Shaker Heights its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
David E. Weiss is mayor of the city of Shaker Heights.