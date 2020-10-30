This evening, 545 children will go to sleep without their parents
because the Trump administration separated them from their families at the U.S. border with Mexico and has not been able to reunite them to this day. Sixty of them were under the age of 5 when they were taken, years ago.
This is not the kind of leadership that American Jews want to see in Washington, D.C. On Nov. 3, it’s time to cast our votes to restore integrity and decency to the office of the president.
When I visited the southern border last year with other Jewish leaders, we met victims fleeing from horrible violence in several Latin American countries. They begged us to explain to our fellow Americans that they are not drug traffickers, rapists or gangsters – rather, they are struggling to escape from these kinds of hardships, in hopes of doing what is best for their children.
Instead, over 4,300 vulnerable children were taken from their immigrant families in the name of the president’s border policies. In his last debate against former Vice President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump even had the chutzpah to claim that these measures were really a kindness to immigrant families, to discourage them from risking life and limb to bring their children to America.
But American Jews know too well that sometimes the hardships immigrants must escape in their countries of origin are simply too much to bear. Many of us have difficult immigration stories in our pasts, fleeing poverty and exclusion, pogroms and even genocide. Jews know all too well that the trauma of such experiences cannot ever be fully healed. Our community still grieves those losses, and the intergenerational trauma remains.
One of the bedrock principles of our community’s moral world view is that good people must always do our best to welcome the stranger, and that we should not stand idle in the face of suffering.
We will not turn our heads as immigrants and asylum seekers are to this day being sent back, undermining the very tradition of immigration at the heart of our country’s success.
American Jews know the hope of a new life in a new world. We know that this country, despite its flaws, has always been a beacon of hope.
Our power is not in the height of our walls, but the warmth of our hearts. As immigrants to this country, American Jews have made countless contributions to science, the arts, law and business. Given the chance, the refugees at our southern border seeking safety will do the same.
A vote for Biden is a vote for America’s potential. We need a president who is unafraid of the humane values and pluralistic democracy that truly make this country great. A president who will advocate for the persecuted and the downtrodden, rather than slamming the door in their face. A president who lives every day with the pain of having lost a daughter, a wife and a son – and whose actions will always be guided by wisdom and compassion.
Suellen Kadis of Moreland Hills was one of 23 Jewish advocates who traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border with the Jewish Council for Public Affairs in 2019 to witness the immigration crisis.