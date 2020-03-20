Arriving at the medical building about an hour before being scheduled to begin my busy day of volunteering, I was startled to see a line of patients wrapping around the lobby of the building. Many had been waiting patiently for up to three hours to be seen. As I nodded hello to the patients, I thought to myself, our promotion of the free clinic appears to have actually worked … there was anticipation the clinic would be successful.
Throughout the building a chatter was heard and a sense of excitement permeated the air. Also, volunteers wearing warm smiles led patients through a systematic registration process preparing them for their visits. I thought to myself that organization like this is going to help with the clinic’s success.
Within the office space, volunteer clinicians from all of Cleveland’s major health care systems were busy kibitzing. Many were old acquaintances dating back to the Mt. Sinai days, and a positive energy emanated from the group. I sensed they were excited their services were going to help a lot of people.
Within the atrium of the building, population health professionals prepared to help attendees with basic necessities, including food, security and housing. These are basic needs most of us take for granted. Helping provide these services was going to contribute to the clinic’s positive impact on the community.
Ollie, a therapy dog, circulated through the patient waiting room areas. Each wag of his tail brought a smile to the people with whom he came into contact. There is no question he added to the success of the clinic.
The above observations are based on my experiences volunteering at the recent free clinic held at MetroHealth’s Cleveland Heights Medical Center on Feb. 29 and March 1. The clinic was managed under the lead of Medworks, with MetroHealth providing clinical services and Jewish Family Service Association lending organizational support and helping with volunteer recruitment. In addition, there were major contributions from the Chesed Center, Gesher, the Cleveland Jewish News and the Local Jewish News website, along with support from Bikur Cholim and the community at large. The free clinic weekend was truly a team effort.
Planning for the event began about a year ago, sparked by an attempt to gauge whether or not regularly scheduled, free health care services are needed to help community residents who are either uninsured or underinsured. I suspected this may be the case since the 2011 Greater Cleveland Jewish Population Study determined that 18% of the Jewish community lived at or below the poverty level. Obviously this percentage is much higher in other segments of the general community. The large turnout at the clinic and discussions with patients supported the premise that regularly scheduled, free clinic services are needed to help those simply can’t afford to see a health care provider.
The number of attendees at the clinic was beyond expectations and as we provided services to hundreds of residents. We not only assessed acute health problems, we also made available wellness screening. The latter included laboratory testing, mammograms and Pap smears. We also delivered vision care and prescription glasses, podiatric care and dietary consultation. We even were even able to provide medications for a month to treat specific medical conditions.
As I talked to patients during the free clinic weekend, their personal situations illustrated deficiencies in our current health care system. One recurrent theme was many attendees had not visited a health care provider for years because of the associated costs. Everyday existence was a challenge, let alone being able to pay the premium for health insurance or covering out of pocket deductibles. Being able to see a health care provider is an unsurmountable challenge for far too many.
The clinic’s success is represented by the wide spectrum of free health care services we provided to so many within the community. Another powerful return on investment is illustrated by the following chain of events: A young man with the recent onset of visual difficulty had no insurance and tried to ignore his symptoms. However, his sister intervened and forced him attend the clinic. The doctor who evaluated him determined he had acute glaucoma and if he hadn’t attended the clinic, within months, he would have been totally blind in the affected eye. Following the clinic, he was sent to a specialist to help save his sight.
This sequence of events in and of itself made the weekend free clinic a success. We felt like we hit a home run.
David M. Rosenberg is a physician at Ahuja Lung Center in Beachwood and was the driving force behing the clinic.
The Cleveland Jewish News was the media partner of the free clinic.