For the past few centuries, Western thinkers have grappled with the seeming polarity between spirit and matter. An individual was, therefore, faced with a choice between a life of foregoing worldly pleasures designated as “holy,” or a “profane” lifestyle aimed only at amassing material wealth. As I see it, however, Judaism does not conceive of kodesh, “the holy,” and chol, “the profane,” as concepts that exist on opposite ends of a spectrum.
In fact, they are so closely connected in our tradition, that it is difficult to speak of one without referencing the other. The mystic and philosopher Rabbi Avraham Yitzchak HaCohen Kook, arguably the most profound spokesman for modern religious Zionism, often stated that in the world there are no such entities as “holiness” and “profanity”; just “holiness” and that which has yet to made, or better still, yet to be recognized as holy.
As Judaism has become ever more deeply entangled in secular culture and its values, fewer Jews have the ability to lead lives which integrate spirit, “Ruchaniut,” and matter, “Gashmiut.” This has led to a powerful wedge being driven between the so-called spiritual/religious leadership and those who administer the managerial/fiscal policies. In our communal organizations, and much to my dismay, even in our congregations, it is all too often the Rabbi – “the representative of the sacred” – who preaches for the need to return to a life rich with spiritual meaning, while the executive directors – “the human incarnations of materialism” – emphasize the need to spend wisely, cut corners, and meet bottom lines. In a great many instances, there is no recognition that, due to their overly myopic and one dimensional outlook, they become each other’s greatest obstacles.
I do not, by any means, believe that an integrated model is readily accessible or for that matter, supported or understood by most. In fact, it took me many years of disappointment, frustration and searching to arrive at these conclusions. For me, the process began as a Jewish student activist on campus. I spent four intense years combating external anti-Jewish forces and internal Jewish apathy.
During this period, I viewed the problems facing our community in a conventional fashion; as a struggle between the aforementioned holy and the profane, between spirit and matter. This phase of my communal involvement ended with a profound sense of disillusionment. I felt that there was no way to effectuate enduring communal change; no way to make a significant contribution to the Jewish world; no way to convince the adherents of exclusively “civil religion” – the money managers – of the beauty, power and existential benefit to be derived from a life filled with the insights and spirit of Jewish tradition. And so I decided that I would strive for spirituality in my own life, in my home with my wife and our children, and forgo my lifelong desire to serve the broader Jewish community.
Ironically enough, it was at this point that I was attracted to the business world. At first, I was greatly impressed by the efficient business management theories and processes. Quickly, I became a walking encyclopedia of management theory. For many months, I could not have an intelligent conversation without quoting some piece of “The Gospel According to Peter Drucker.” I was so enchanted that I seriously considered becoming a management consultant. However, it became clear to me that my deep commitment to Judaism and the Jewish people would never be fulfilled in the business world.
I don’t generally rely on miracles or signs from heaven, but strangely enough, it was at this point that a brochure from the University of Judaism (now the American Jewish University) crossed my desk. Their not-for-profit management program, with its unique foci, caught my attention and more significantly, served as a catalyst for helping me redefine the troubling spirit-matter dichotomy. This program seemed to appreciate that the challenge of kodesh and chol has traditionally been viewed in an overly linear fashion – with the money managers depicted as insensitive, disinterested and nonspiritual and the religious leadership as idealistic dreamers who suffer under the yoke of banal materialism. This training program appeared to understand the need for integration and it enabled me to study within a framework that acknowledges that the religious leadership is as much at fault for not cultivating managerial and fiscal methodologies as the money managers are for their apparent insensitivity.
In fact, it seems to me that Judaism has always maintained what I call the integrated model. For example, the Midrash states that Moses was instructed to provide a detailed accounting of the assets related to the Mishkan (Desert Tabernacle). The Moses of this rabbinic insight is depicted as an integrated Jewish leader, possessing both spiritual insight and managerial skill. It is also in this light that I understand the traditional emphasis on studying the Talmudic Tractate of Nezikin (laws pertaining to damages and compensation) as part of rabbinic education – an attempt to concertize the intended balance between kodesh and chol.
My studies at the University of Judaism, the Jewish Theological Seminary, in several other academic institutions, in a significant number of specialized training enterprises, in interfaith and ecumenical initiatives, and having lived, studied, worked and taught internationally, have been conscious attempts to further broaden my perspective and deepen my conception of what an ever-evolving integrated model might look like. It necessarily needs to be a paradigm that balances effective managerial skills, sensitivity towards spirituality, a commitment to ongoing learning, and an unyielding dedication to fostering inclusion, cooperation and pluralism. And this model is, in my opinion, one that will ensure the maintenance of the Jewish community as an or goyim – a beacon of light, hope and optimism – in an ever expanding global society which at its finest, is a glorious cultural mosaic that is intended to be recognized and celebrated.
The exposure, skills and insights I have garnered from a somewhat eclectic life, extensive international travel, along with varied educational and inculcative experiences, prepare me well for a career of true – integrated - service to the Jewish community. As I assume my new role as the president and CEO of the Mandel JCC, I look forward to working closely with our community partners in order to continue forging an ever more vibrant and forward thinking agency. One that balances kodesh and chol and is infused with passion, creativity and a sense of the numinous and the sacred.
Rabbi Carnie Shalom Rose is president and CEO of the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood.