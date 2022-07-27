For over 180 years, residents have found Gates Mills to be one of the most desirable, family-friendly communities in Northeast Ohio. Our unique blend of Western Reserve architecture, civic engagement and convenient location make us a premier destination. The village’s array of civic organizations provides opportunities for residents to contribute while making lifelong friends.
The Gates Mills Players performed two productions this year. They were:“Drinking Habits” and “You Can’t Take It With You. The garden club hosted a tour of eight private gardens in the village this summer. The Gates Mills Historical Society hosted a talk on the history of the Maple Leaf Land Company and its importance to the development of Gates Mills. Our annual July 4 parade and celebration was the biggest ever with unique floats, hounds, antique cars, village celebrities and a marching band. Contests for the best home decorations brought families together in friendly competition.
Recreational opportunities like bocce, pickleball and tennis draw young and old to the village center. You can even enjoy outdoor yoga in the park. The Gates Mills Art Show is a juried show that welcomes a variety of media by artists in the Chagrin Valley. This was its 51st annual show. Later this summer, the village will dedicate a clock on the village green to celebrate the hours of “time” given to the community by its many generous volunteers. And finally, one of our police officers was recognized by the State of Ohio as the School Resource Officer of the Year. Way to go.
The major village focus this year is the launch of our strategic planning process. It is called the Gates Mills Comprehensive Plan. With the help of a consultant, Gates Mills is thoughtfully engaging its residents in the process of planning for the future of the village. Our goal is to both enhance the appeal of the village and the value of its land and property and retain the unique historic character and quality of services in the Village. The plan is a 10-year road map to guide future actions on a variety of topics including housing, open space protection, historic preservation and transportation mobility. The recently completed resident survey drew responses from 43% of our households. Over 150 residents have taken an active part in managing the comprehensive planning process, from serving on the advisory committee, to leading our communications and public relations efforts.
This has truly been a marvelous year in the village. Come and experience it for yourself.
Karen Schneider is mayor of Gates Mills.