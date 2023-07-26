Every morning, the village of Gates Mills looks a bit sleepy with a few people walking along the tree-lined lanes. It is quiet in the early hours, and passersby might think that nothing happens there. Villagers know differently.
Addie’s Cup, a new coffee shop, has opened between Sara’s Place and Cindy Halle’s. Its official grand opening was July 24, but business has been brisk as residents have been eager to stop in and welcome its owner, Laura Berge, to the village. Open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., folks enjoy coffee, tea or cold drinks along with pastries, soups and sandwiches. There is some seating inside and casual spots for relaxing may be found on the terraces or nearby parks. Addie’s Cup was even open early on the Fourth of July as eager parade-goers stopped in for a light snack before the grand event.
The Independence Day parade and ceremonies on the Polo Field drew the largest crowd ever. Rows of parked cars spanned the back of the Polo Field as the fire engines, floats, bands, tractors and calliope streamed onto the center of the field. The Mayfield High School marching band and the Geauga Highlander Pipe and Drum Band entertained the crowd, and Twister Girl made countless balloon animals for kids.
The Summer Band Concert on the Green had a new look and featured guitarist Michael Aarons. Villagers toting picnic fare, tablecloths and coolers gathered for a casual supper on the lawn while enjoying music with friends and neighbors. Families came with strollers, and parents pulled wagons with children and pets.
The Gates Mills Garden Club will have its biennial flower show, “Jewels From the Garden,” on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 at its property Esquire’s Cottage at 1280 Chagrin River Road. The show is free and open to the public on Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the first time, the show will feature a large youth division along with a complete NGC Standard Flower Show featuring horticulture, designs, photography and botanical crafts.
The Players, the village’s theater group, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. In November, The Players will put on “Arsenic and Old Lace” on Nov. 10, Nov. 11, Nov. 12, Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. For tickets to the evening performances and Sunday matinee, visit gatesmillsplayers.com.
Chefs Unbridled returns to the Polo Field on Sept. 9. The event is a fundraiser for Fieldstone Field Therapeutic Riding Center and sells out annually. Enjoy an evening of delicious food prepared by amazing chefs, led by chefs Chris Hodgson and Scott Kuhn of Driftwood Hospitality, along with a food truck, cocktails, a wine pull, a bourbon barrel raffle, live music, horse-drawn carriage rides and more. Visit fieldstonefarm.org/support-us or call 440-708-0013, ext. 123 for more information.
Yoga in the Park is on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. It is a drop-in session on the Village Green for a zero-dollar donation. Certified instructors lead the classes. Call town hall at 440-423-4405 for details.
And of course, Sara’s Place continues to please its customers in the restaurant, bar, patio and private dining room. Takeout is ever popular and convenient with the parking valet as well.
Gates Mills only looks like a sleepy village.
Karen Schneider is mayor of Gates Mills.