If you’re not moving forward, you’re moving behind. One of the many ways we are moving University Heights forward is by making our summer events bigger and better. In 2023, we’re moving forward with giant puppets and a two-time Grammy winner.
I’ve always loved the artistry and creativity of Parade the Circle, and ever since I took office, I wanted to bring that vibe to Memorial Day parade. The giant puppets, the costumes, the whimsical spirit.
So instead of trying to figure out how to recreate that spirit, we went straight to the source – Robin VanLear, the founder of Parade the Circle.
For the first time, this year Robin is working with the University Heights parade committee. She will be responsible for coordinating with community groups, and, yes, bringing giant puppets to our parade.
Her specialty is working with community members and the materials they have to create incredible works of art. Thanks to Robin, the 2023 edition of the parade will include four giant puppets, plus performers in costumes. It will also include the traditional participants such as bands and local community groups.
The parade will step off at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 29. Due to construction at John Carroll University, the parade will have a slightly different route, ending at Gearity Professional Development School instead of on campus.
The summer fun continues June 18 at Walter Stinson Community Park with our second annual Juneteenth Celebration, featuring two-time Grammy winner Anthony “Krayzie Bone” Henderson from Cleveland’s own Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.
Henderson will perform with Cleveland artists Caine, Mookie Montonio and Nova the Rebel.
The celebration begins at 1:30 p.m. June 18, with the headliners taking the stage at 7:30.
Our Juneteenth Celebration will also feature additional artists, a second stage, and over 50 vendors. Come hungry, as there will be plenty of food trucks at The Walt.
The University Heights Summer Concert Series returns this summer, with our best and most diverse lineup ever.
The series begins June 15 at The Walt, with eight-member blues and funk band Rubix Groove. The original all-male tribute to pop divas, The Ladies Night, will perform June 22. The June 29 at John Carroll University, the University Heights Symphonic Band will perform their annual Patriotic Show.
We’re back at The Walt July 6 for OPUS 216, a high-energy classical quartet. Apostle Jones brings their energetic soul and blues show to town on July 13. And back by popular demand, legendary reggae group Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band will perform July 20.
Our series will feature two double features this summer. On July 27 at JCU, the Symphonic Band performs, followed by the classic comedy movie “Horse Feathers,” featuring the Marx Brothers. Then Aug. 3 at The Walt, we’ll have a concert by cover band Pop Fiction, then a showing of “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”
Named best cover band in Northeast Ohio by Cleveland Magazine, Billy Likes Soda will make their University Heights debut on Aug. 10. And then, as is our tradition, our series ends with a performance by local favorites Yiddishe Cup.
Michael Dylan Brennan is mayor of the city of University Heights.