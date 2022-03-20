One of the smartest and easiest ways to make a gift to charity is by using your retirement plan assets. Almost all retirement plans have yet to be taxed and considerable taxes will result when these assets are used or distributed to heirs. However, if these retirement plans are given to a qualified charity, they are received in full, with no tax due, resulting in a more significant gift.
Legacy giving
You can leave your legacy by naming your charity of choice as beneficiary of your retirement plan account. Charitable gifts of retirement plan assets at the participant’s death avoid both income and estate tax to heirs.
When a participant makes a retirement plan gift, the charity receives the gift directly from the qualified plan or individual retirement account trustee without going through the probate process. This alleviates the delays and costs associated with probate, allowing the charity to receive the gift more quickly and cost-efficiently than if it had been made from an estate.
It is always a good time to review beneficiary designations and confirm your intentions. Remember that you can name a charity as a primary, contingent or secondary, or a percentage beneficiary. Just make sure to use the correct, full legal name in any designation.
Making an impact today
A qualified charitable distribution from an IRA, also known as an IRA charitable rollover, is a well-established and popular way to give. Under the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act passed in December 2019, required minimum distributions must begin at age 72; nonetheless, a donor can make a charitable distribution from an IRA beginning at age 70½.
Making this gift only requires you to direct a transfer from your IRA to your charity of choice resulting in excluding the gift amount from your income for federal tax purposes while counting the gift toward your RMD for that year if one is due.
However, there are some limitations. You may only use a traditional or Roth IRA and you cannot take an income tax charitable deduction for the transfer, direct the transfer to fund a gift annuity, charitable remainder trust or a donor advised fund or support a Section 509(a)(3) supporting organizations.
You should always consider this source of charitable funds before giving cash or writing a check if you’re over 70½. Whether you want to make a gift of $100, $1,000 or $100,000 (the maximum annual aggregate amount allowed), this is a simple, effective way to meet your annual distribution requirements, enjoy tax benefits and make an impact.
Jessica Rubin Grashoff is a senior development and gift planning officer at University Hospitals in Cleveland.
