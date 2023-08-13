Allegations of hazing in secondary and post-secondary schools have increased drastically in recent years. Frankly, as parents, the activities that were normalized, considered part of the college experience, and even romanticized in television and film when we were in school, now create significant risk and legal problems for our children’s generation.
Hazing is defined by Ohio law as “doing any act or coercing another, including the victim, to do any act of initiation into any student or other organization or any act to continue or reinstate member-ship in or affiliation with any student or other organization that causes or creates a substantial risk of causing mental or physical harm to any person, including coercing another to consume alcohol or a drug of abuse.”
Colleges have their own definitions which are typically defined in different variations of “forcing or compelling to do any act in exchange for acceptance into an organization” though these definitions can vary from school to school. Recent high-profile allegations involving tragic student deaths or athletic teams have increased public awareness of the dangers associated with hazing and have brought about change in the way hazing incidents are investigated and handled by schools and law enforcement.
Enacted in 2021, Collin’s Law expanded the statutory definition of “hazing” under Ohio law and requires schools to take a more proactive approach to eradicate hazing, including making a referral to local law enforcement. Importantly, a criminal charge stemming from hazing which results in serious physical harm is now a felony under Ohio law and carries an increased possibility of prison time.
Even in cases that are not charged criminally, allegations of hazing can have a profound negative effect on a student’s academic and personal life. The actions taken by a school may restrict a student’s ability to graduate, pursue higher education, find employment, or participate in student organizations. These school disciplinary processes can vary drastically among schools and are outlined in each school’s student handbook.
Investigations of hazing conducted by a school differ significantly from investigations conducted by law enforcement. These differences (especially when conducted by university police) can lead to confusion for those subjected to the allegations and their organizations. Not only do the definitions vary, but the process for investigating and adjudicating the claims are considerably different. For example, students who are accused of hazing at a school do not have the ability to compel evidence or witnesses, and can be found responsible under a much lower burden of proof than in a criminal proceeding.
