The city of Highland Heights truly is a community with “pride and promise.” You will find a comfortable and convenient balance of neighborhoods, green space, and businesses – all with easy access to downtown Cleveland and other regional amenities. This balance distinguishes the city of Highland Heights as a prosperous, safe community to live, own a business, work, raise children and make lasting memories. Whether you are looking to make the city of Highland Heights a home for your family or a base for your business, you will discover a city with leadership committed to meeting your needs.
The city of Highland Heights remains a vibrant and energized community, with our community park full of activities and amenities, including the pool, baseball and softball fields, playgrounds, and tennis and pickleball courts. Over the last two years, we have made significant improvements in our Community Park, which includes the restoration of all seven ball fields, improved walking access between ball fields, and upcoming resurfacing of our eight tennis courts. We are currently in the final stages of the design work for our Community Park Trail. This will allow outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy a peaceful walk or run to and through our park.
Our popular annual summer outdoor events include Music at the Gazebo, Neighborhood Community Bike Ride, and our annual Highland Heights Community Day and Parade, which will took place July 22. The day was full of entertainment, live music, a wing eating contest, home run derby, children’s games, food and concluded with fireworks. In addition, the city hosted its first Safety Services Night on, July 27. Attendees met our safety forces and got to check out our police, fire and service department vehicles and equipment. The event also included music, free hot dogs, snacks and giveaways.
Highland Heights is a highly desirable location to open a business, offering 645 acres of park commercial manufacturing property, 47 acres of local and general business property, which includes the Aberdeen Business Park, Alpha Park Business District, and the Avion Business District. Highland Heights is home to Progressive Insurance, Swagelok, Norman Noble, Lake Business Products, Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital and a UPS regional hub. Omni Senior Living Facility is under construction in the business district and is slated to open late summer or early fall.
The city of Highland Heights is recognized as a Tree City USA community. We are very proud of this recognition and commend our service department for the excellent work they do in helping to beautify our community and preserving the tree canopy in our city.
Highland Heights is located within the Mayfield City Schools district. The Mayfield City Schools and the communities within the district share a proud tradition of excellence. Mayfield schools have consistently earned top ratings from the Ohio Department of Education along with recognition naming Mayfield High School as a “Best High School” by U.S. News and World Report. The Mayfield City Schools district earned an “A” rating by niche.com, an independent school search website, naming Mayfield among the best districts and schools in Ohio.
Our Hometown Heroes Banner Program, which proudly recognizes our current and former residents who have served our country in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and National Guard, expanded this year, and can be found on display along Highland and Miner roads. Efforts to keep Highland Heights beautiful included our second annual Community Clean Up Day, in partnership with the Highland Heights Green Task Force. Volunteers gathered to collect trash and debris from various areas around the city, helping us to maintain the beauty of our community.
Implementation of additional methods of communication for our residents launched late last year with the introduction of Mayor Brunello’s Monthly Message, an e-newsletter which arrives in resident email inboxes each month. This allows us to briefly communicate any updates that occur in between our normal newsletter distribution. We also expanded our social media outlets to include Instagram, which gives us an opportunity to showcase and highlight our community events in a fun, light-hearted way. Our YouTube channel launched this past spring, which now allows us to share our Memorial Day observance ceremonies, and other relevant video footage.
The city of Highland Heights is committed to keeping a low tax base, strong partnerships with our business community, and providing excellent city services while continuing to work hard for our residents. Our efforts continue to be recognized as a Cleveland Magazine top 20 suburb in their annual “Rate the Suburbs” issue. We are ranked No. 14 for 2023.
As mayor, I am proud to call Highland Heights home, and am grateful for the hard work, dedication and commitment of our city employees and safety services. We remain diligent in providing exceptional safety and residential services, programming and activities for our senior residents, and improvement projects. I am honored to serve as the mayor of our great city, and warmly welcome you to see all that Highland Heights has to offer.
Chuck Brunello Jr. is mayor of the city of Highland Heights.